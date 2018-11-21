Penguins show tell-tale signs of lacking confidence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are an extraordinarily accomplished hockey team. They’ve got a star-studded roster and a trophy case full of awards to prove it.

But when they’re stuck in a losing streak, they play like every other team stuck in a losing streak in the history of hockey.

They try to avoid screwing up rather than trying to make plays. One mistake turns into three. They always expect the worst.

Coming into Wednesday night’s game against the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena having lost four in a row and nine of their last 10, it was clear that the team’s confidence was largely shot.

“When you’re lacking confidence, you tend to think more,” goalie Casey DeSmith said. “You can talk to any athlete. If you’re not feeling good about your game, you’re over-thinking everything. You’re thinking about correcting all the things that could go wrong. You’re thinking about what the coach is thinking. There’s endless things you could be thinking if you’re not confident.”

A lack of confidence can manifest itself in different ways for different players based on position.

Take forwards for example.

When Bryan Rust thinks of a forward playing with confidence, he thinks of a decisive player in the neutral zone. He’s comfortable holding onto the puck and surveying the scene in front of him. Maybe the best play is to chip it off the wall and go get it. Maybe there’s space to carry it across the blue line and look for a teammate. He picks the best option and goes.

When Rust thinks of a winger lacking confidence, he pictures a lost and timid player in the offensive zone.

“You just throw it up to the point or you’re blindly sending it behind the net,” Rust said. “Those plays are (safe) plays that have to be made at some points, but there are other plays to be made out there. I think when you’re lacking confidence, you don’t look to those as much.”

Now think of goalies.

It’s easy to spot a goaltender who is lacking confidence, DeSmith said. He’s the guy going down into his butterfly way too early.

“Kind of dropping and then reaching instead of reading the shot right off the bat,” DeSmith said.

When he’s lacking confidence, DeSmith said there’s one other telltale sign. He’ll be challenging shooters too aggressively.

“You’re trying to take net away. You’re trying to be bigger. You don’t feel like you can react as quick,” DeSmith said. “You’re over-aggressive to a fault.”

Defense, meanwhile, might be the position most affected by a player’s confidence level.

When a defenseman lacking confidence tries to get the puck out of his own zone, he often slaps it off the wall and hopes for the best.

“When D men are struggling, they want to keep it simple,” Dumoulin said. “If you make a play in the middle of the ice, it’s a lot sexier of a breakout. You come out a lot cleaner. But along the walls, it’s simpler and easier for a D-man. That’s always our safety blanket, the wall.”

“I know when I’m going, my first look is up the middle. That’s what I want to get to. That’s my game.”

A defenseman lacking confidence can be even more lost when he’s deciding whether to join the rush or retreat.

“If you’re not jumping into the rush, you’re kind of playing it safe and your gap stinks,” Dumoulin said. “It’s a trickle-down effect. You’re struggling and a lot of your game is thinking too much. You over-think things and you’re not playing with instinct.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.