Penguins

Casey DeSmith stands tall as Penguins juggle goalie situation

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 6:03 a.m.
Buffalo Sabres’ Jeff Skinner (53) can’t get a shot off behind Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) with Kris Letang (58) defending during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The Sabres won 5-4 in overtime.
Buffalo Sabres’ Jeff Skinner (53) can’t get a shot off behind Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) with Kris Letang (58) defending during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The Sabres won 5-4 in overtime.

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is faced with a difficult balancing act when it comes to his goaltending situation.

In the long term, he knows he has to get Matt Murray up and running if the Penguins are going to have any kind of big-picture success.

In the short term, though, it’s hard to argue Casey DeSmith isn’t the one of his two goaltenders in the best form. To provide a crude snapshot, DeSmith’s save percentage this season is .924. Murray’s is .877.

On Wednesday night, Sullivan took a short-term view. He turned to the goalie he felt gave his team the best chance to beat the Dallas Stars. He was rewarded with a strong 18-save performance from DeSmith and a 5-1 win.

Afterwards, Sullivan said the dynamic will soon change if for no other reason than the way the schedule shakes out. The Penguins play a pair of back-to-back games against Boston and Tampa Bay this weekend, then go on the road for another back-to-back set with Winnipeg and Colorado next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Right now, we’ve got two goalies,” Sullivan said. “The reality is you need two goalies in this league to win. In the big picture, is Matt our No. 1 guy? Of course he is. He’s a real good goalie and we believe in him and he’s an accomplished guy. We know he’s capable of great things.

“We’ve got a stretch of games here where we’re playing an awful lot of games and both guys are going to see time. It’s going to be important that we get Matt back on track, and that’s our intent. Certainly he’s a very important player for us.”

For DeSmith, getting the nod Wednesday night was meaningful. He didn’t feel he played poorly in his previous outing, but he did fish five pucks out of his net in a 5-4 overtime loss to Buffalo on Monday.

He desperately wanted another chance to prove himself.

“That was awesome,” DeSmith said. “I wasn’t unhappy with my game the other day. To get another shot at it and to be able to capitalize and get the win tonight like we did, that feels really good for me personally.”

In the Buffalo game, the Penguins blew a 4-1 lead. DeSmith made sure they didn’t replicate that ignominious feat after they took a 3-0 lead on Dallas on Wednesday.

He stopped a Tyler Seguin breakaway and a Mattias Janmark rebound bid during a crucial stretch of the game in the first 10 minutes of the second period. The Penguins quickly built their lead to 5-0.

“It’s something to build on,” DeSmith said. “We’ve struggled a little bit here at home. To get a convincing win against a really good team, that’s going to go a long way I hope.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

