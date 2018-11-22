Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins place Matt Murray on injured reserve, call up Tristan Jarry

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) replaces goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the second period of a game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
For most of this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been trying to win without their No. 1 goalie playing at the top of his game.

Now they’re going to have to try to win without him on the roster.

Matt Murray will be out “longer term” with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. Sullivan said the injury has been bothering Murray for a couple of weeks, and after consultation with team medical personnel Thursday morning, the decision was made to shut him down for a period of rest.

Aside from a successful Canadian road trip last month, Murray has struggled this season. He’s 4-5-1 with an .877 save percentage. He has lost five decisions in a row and has been pulled from two of his past six starts.

Murray never publicly mentioned an injury as a possible explanation for his struggles.

“He’s a real competitive guy,” Sullivan said. “Everybody’s fighting through bumps and bruises, but him in particular, in this scenario, he’s fighting through it, trying to capture his game. He knows how important he is to our team. It just speaks volumes for the type of person that he is.”

As Murray has struggled, Sullivan has turned to Casey DeSmith more and more in recent weeks. DeSmith has started five of the team’s past seven games.

The 27-year-old New Hampshire native has performed well. He’s 4-3-3 with a .924 save percentage that ranks ninth-best in the league among goalies who have started at least 10 games.

DeSmith made 18 saves as the Penguins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night.

“I feel confident in my game right now,” DeSmith said. “I feel confident in the net for sure. The more starts I have, hopefully that confidence keeps building.”

DeSmith said Murray’s injury won’t change his approach.

“For me personally, I’m just going to try to keep doing what I always do, what I have been doing this whole year,” he said. “It’s been working out pretty well for me so far. As long as I stay confident and keep going out there and making saves that I should, our team is good enough where we’ll win some games.”

The Penguins called up 23-year-old Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL to complete their goaltending tandem.

The organization’s top goalie prospect, Jarry is 4-5-1 with a .909 save percentage in the AHL this season.

His first extended stay in the NHL last season was productive. He went 14-6-2 with a .908 save percentage in 26 NHL games.

“He’s played extremely well,” Sullivan said. “He had a really good training camp here. He’s played extremely well since he’s been in Wilkes-Barre. We believe these guys are capable guys. They both have NHL experience. They both have been in this position last year, and they did a real good job for us when Matt was hurt last year. We trust these guys. We believe they can help us win games.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

