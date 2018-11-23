Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins taking a beating in overtime

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 11:54 p.m.
Boston Bruins’ John Moore (27) and Sean Kuraly (52) double-team Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Boston Bruins’ John Moore (27) and Sean Kuraly (52) double-team Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

BOSTON – Given the gimmicky nature of the NHL’s three-on-three overtime process, a case could be made that teams should spend next to no time worrying about it.

It’s a parade of odd-man rushes, resembling an actual hockey game only slightly more than the shootout that sometimes follows it. Worrying about overtime performance in the NHL is the equivalent of an NFL team fretting about how often it loses the game’s opening coin toss.

The Pittsburgh Penguins do not subscribe to this line of thought.

The equipment bags being angrily tossed around the visiting locker room at the TD Garden on Friday night after Joakim Nordstrom gave the Boston Bruins a 2-1 overtime win were proof positive of that.

The Penguins are 2-3 in overtime and 0-2 in the shootout this season.

They’re not happy about it and they’re not willing to chalk it up to bad luck.

“It’s hard to try to identify trends with such a small sample size, but I can look at situations,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “In every situation, could we have done things better to try to get a different result? Yes.”

There are a few reasons the Penguins are taking their overtime situation seriously.

For one, they know they’re capable of much more. They went 12-4 in games decided in overtime last season. The 12 overtime were three more than anyone else in the league.

Second, the points they’re squandering matter. The Penguins are tied with New Jersey for last place in the Metropolitan Division, five points out of a playoff spot. If they had found a way to win three of the five games they lost post-regulation this season, they’d be tied with the Islanders for fifth, two points out of a playoff spot.

Finally, the optics of the losses are just bad.

On Wednesday night, after a Brian Dumoulin turnover, the Penguins forward pair of Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel was caught on the ice for an extraordinarily long shift.

Begging for a line change, fatigue left the Penguins flailing away as Torey Krug set up Nordstrom for a redirection in front.

“We stayed on ice a little bit longer. We’re tired. They changed a couple of times. We lost players and they scored,” Malkin said. “We need to play a little bit smarter. They’re a fast team. They pressure our D so hard. Turnover in the neutral zone, one mistake and they score. We need to play smarter.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me