Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Zach Aston-Reese provides winner for Penguins in Winnipeg

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 11:33 p.m.
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby scores on Winnipeg Jets’ goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during the first period Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby scores on Winnipeg Jets’ goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during the first period Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Penguins’ Dominik Simon (left) and Sidney Crosby celebrate after Crosby scored as Winnipeg Jets’ Adam Lowry looks on during the first period Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Penguins’ Dominik Simon (left) and Sidney Crosby celebrate after Crosby scored as Winnipeg Jets’ Adam Lowry looks on during the first period Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Updated 9 hours ago

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Zach Aston-Reese scored the winning goal with 5 minutes, 12 seconds remaining off a perfect pass from Phil Kessel, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied past the Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, on Tuesday night.

Derek Grant’s first of the season pulled the Penguins even 5:08 into the third period. Sidney Crosby and Riley Sheahan also scored for the Penguins (10-8-5).

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets (13-8-2), and Brandon Tanev had their other goal.

Tanev got Winnipeg started at 7:01 of the first period with his fourth goal this season on a short-handed breakaway against Casey DeSmith, who made 24 saves.

Crosby tied it at 18:13 with a slick backhand in close that fooled goalie Connor Hellebuyck. It was Crosby’s 10th of the season.

Scheifele put the Jets back in front 39 seconds into the second on a feed from captain Blake Wheeler. But that only lasted until Sheahan got credit for poking a loose puck over the line after Hellebuyck failed to corral it at 4:40.

Wheeler also set up Scheifele’s second goal of the night and 13th this season, which rocketed past DeSmith before he had much time to react at 16:00.

Grant tied it once more for the Penguins when he beat Hellebuyck between his legs. Kessel then set up Aston-Reese for his second of the season with a nice feed to the front of the net.

Notes: DeSmith has been thrust into the starter’s job for the Penguins with Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray sidelined by a lower-body injury after time off because of a concussion earlier this season. … Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me