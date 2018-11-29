First Call: A look at Sidney Crosby's hat trick, Baker Mayfield stands his ground

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Thursday's "First Call," we look at Sidney Crosby's hat trick, Auston Matthews' return, and Baker Mayfield's continued "anti-Hue" stance.

Sid being Sid

If you missed Sidney Crosby's hat trick in Colorado, here's a condensed look at all three goals.

Crosby ties it with a natural hat trick! pic.twitter.com/uLV7YsSNS1 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 29, 2018

As Mike Sullivan would say afterward, Crosby "willed" the team back into the game. They had been down 3-0.

Unfortunately, that didn't result in a win for the Penguins. They lost 6-3 .

The hat trick had all the earmarks of Crosby's game. The goals were largely about effort, drive to the net, and determination.

He ended up with eight shot attempts and seven shots on goal. No other forward had more than two.

Not just Sid

Crosby wasn't the only one making the highlight reels last night. Toronto star Auston Matthews made his return to the rink after missing 14 games due to a shoulder injury. And he did so with a splash.

Matthews scored twice against San Jose. He had an assist, too. And the Maple Leafs were 5-3 winners.

But the true star was Toronto equipment manager, Bobby Hastings. Look at him with the slick handoff of a stick to Mitch Marner in flight.

A broken stick can't keep Mitch Marner from setting up John Tavares for a slick goal. Here's our Play of the Night presented by @WendysCanada . pic.twitter.com/4qrvNeiZeH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2018

Marner winds up with an assist to John Tavares on the play.

Baker ain't sorry

If you are expecting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to retract his comments about Hue Jackson, don't hold your breath .

After the Browns beat the Bengals, Mayfield called Jackson "fake." He complained about Jackson going from Cleveland to Cincinnati after Cleveland fired him as head coach.

Mayfield said of Jackson, he "was in our locker room, asking us to play for him and then goes to a different team that we play twice a year."

When Mayfield was asked if he regretted the comments, he said, "I'm not a cookie-cutter quarterback. Never have been, never will be. I speak my mind. That's how I am. I didn't like the move and people don't have to care.

"I'm not looking for anybody's approval. I don't regret any of it."

Ok. Well, I'm glad Mayfield is standing by his total lack of logic.

Changing roles

We've gotten very used to seeing the Stanley Cup appear at various sporting events in a given city where it has been won.

But here is video of a different Cup appearing at a hockey game.

Thank you, @NHLFlames for having us tonight!Take a look behind-the-scenes as the #Stamps were honoured prior to tonight's #Flames game! pic.twitter.com/EFuedUIc04 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) November 29, 2018

Those are the Calgary Stampeders bringing the Grey Cup to a Calgary Flames hockey game. They won the Canadian Football League title last weekend in a 27-16 victory over Ottawa.

The Stampeders had made the title game the previous two seasons, but lost .

What a son!

Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli is popping up on social media, making any other son in the world look bad.

He's vacationing with his mom.

In Venice!

Now, there's a nice, early Christmas present. Gosh. I thought a trip to the Grand Concourse for brunch was enough.

I'm just worried that, with Cervelli's bad luck and injury history, he'll get hit in the head with an oar by a passing gondolier on the canal.

