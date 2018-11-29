Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins reclaim Jean-Sebastien Dea, send him to Wilkes-Barre

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
The Penguins’ Jean-Sebastian Dea takes a back-handed shot from his knees past the Blue Jackets’ Ryan Collins in the first period Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Jean-Sebastian Dea takes a back-handed shot from his knees past the Blue Jackets’ Ryan Collins in the first period Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 17 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins restored some of their organizational depth at center Thursday, reclaiming Jean-Sebastien Dea on waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

Because no other team claimed Dea, the Penguins were able to assign him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton without any further exposure to the waiver process.

Dea, 24, was one of the final cuts at the end of Penguins training camp. He was claimed on waivers by the Devils on Sept. 28.

Dea scored in three of his first four games with New Jersey, but the only points he recorded in his past 16 games were two assists against the Penguins on Nov. 5.

Dea’s return will be welcomed in Wilkes-Barre, where he was second on the team with 50 points in 70 games last season.

With Matt Cullen out long term with a lower body injury, Dea is one step closer to an NHL roster spot with the Penguins than he was in September. He and Teddy Blueger are contenders for the sixth spot on the organizational depth chart at the position. Dea played five games for the Penguins last season, scoring once.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me