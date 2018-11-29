Penguins reclaim Jean-Sebastien Dea, send him to Wilkes-Barre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Penguins restored some of their organizational depth at center Thursday, reclaiming Jean-Sebastien Dea on waivers from the New Jersey Devils.

Because no other team claimed Dea, the Penguins were able to assign him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton without any further exposure to the waiver process.

Dea, 24, was one of the final cuts at the end of Penguins training camp. He was claimed on waivers by the Devils on Sept. 28.

Dea scored in three of his first four games with New Jersey, but the only points he recorded in his past 16 games were two assists against the Penguins on Nov. 5.

Dea’s return will be welcomed in Wilkes-Barre, where he was second on the team with 50 points in 70 games last season.

With Matt Cullen out long term with a lower body injury, Dea is one step closer to an NHL roster spot with the Penguins than he was in September. He and Teddy Blueger are contenders for the sixth spot on the organizational depth chart at the position. Dea played five games for the Penguins last season, scoring once.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.