Patric Hornqvist remains on track to return to Penguins lineup vs. Flyers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patric Hornqvist took morning skate without incident and remains on track to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hornqvist has missed three games with a concussion. Coach Mike Sullivan said his status would be a game-time decision.

The Penguins went 1 for 6 on the power play in the absence of Hornqvist, who is the team’s top net-front presence.

“He brings intensity and work ethic,” Crosby said. “I think that’s important to any power play. Usually your power play has a lot of skill, but the work ethic and outworking the penalty kill that you’re playing against is always a really important thing. He brings that. Getting loose pucks, competing in front of the net, getting those ugly goals, that’s what he’s really good at.”

Tanner Pearson, who missed Friday’s practice for maintenance, also took morning skate and appears on track to play Saturday night.

Casey DeSmith is expected to start in net for the Penguins. Anthony Stolarz will be the starting goalie for the Flyers. Stolarz, 24, is a second-round draft pick who will be making his sixth NHL start.

DeSmith and Stolarz squared off once in the AHL. On April 15, 2016, DeSmith stopped 26-of-27 shots, Stolarz stopped 40-of-42 and Jake Guentzel scored a tie-breaking, third-period goal to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 2-1 victory over Lehigh Valley.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.