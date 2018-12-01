Sidney Crosby on Tom Wilson's latest hit: 'It is what it is'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the past, violent hits thrown by Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson have been met with outrage in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room.

His latest transgression hasn’t inspired the same emotions.

Wilson was given a match penalty for a blindside hit on New Jersey’s Brett Seney on Friday night.

On Saturday, multiple reports indicated Wilson will not be suspended because the hit wasn’t delivered directly to the head of Seney, who went to the locker room to be checked for a concussion afterwards but soon returned to the game.

“I saw the hit quickly last night,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “I didn’t see that he hit him in the head or anything. There’s not much to say. They take a close look at it. It is what it is.”

That’s a different tone than the last time Wilson ran afoul of the NHL player safety department. Crosby was critical of Wilson after he gave St. Louis center Oskar Sundqvist a concussion with a hit to the head in September. Wilson was suspended 20 games for that hit, though an arbitrator later knocked down the punishment to 14 games.

“We’ve talked about it a lot with him. He still chooses to make those hits. I’m sure the league’s well aware of that,” Crosby said in October. “I just don’t know how many opportunities you need. Obviously the point hasn’t been made yet.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.