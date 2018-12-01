Flyers still tough despite lack of fighting majors, Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak says

No matter what happens between now and June, it might remain the most amazing stat of this NHL season.

Through their first 20 games of the season, the Philadelphia Flyers didn’t record a single fighting major.

The Flyers have remedied that situation in the four games since, fighting three times with Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny and Dale Weise dropping the gloves, but the point remains the same. Even the Broad Street Bullies aren’t immune to the evolution of the NHL game away from fighting.

“The game is very different today than it was prior generations,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Intimidation for me in today’s game is more about the threat to score and the threat to win and how good a power play is or the speed of a team. Those things, for me, can be intimidating factors.”

That said, Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said it would be foolish to go into a game with the Flyers thinking rough stuff wasn’t a possibility.

“They’ve got guys who can throw down, guys like (Wayne) Simmonds and (Radko) Gudas. Simmonds can handle himself,” Oleksiak said. “I just think it’s the way the game’s trending. You might not have a pure fighter. You can’t be a liability out there. If you’re going to be a big, tough guy out there, you’ve got to be responsible defensively or bring something to the game, a good forecheck or whatever.

“Most of the teams, you look up and down and you don’t have the (Georges) Laraques or Tie Domis of the league anymore. You’ve got guys that can definitely fight, but they’re players too.”

Despite the changing dynamics, the Pennsylvania rivalry seems to agree with the 6-foot-7 Oleksiak. In three regular season games against the Flyers after being traded to the Penguins last season, he had two goals, an assist and 11 penalty minutes.

“I think it’s just the atmosphere around it,” Oleksiak said. “That’s a big part of it. When we’re in Philly or Philly comes here, the building brings it to another level and you feed off that energy from the fans. It’s always a lot of fun.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.