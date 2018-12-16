Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins toast 101-year-old WWII veteran and Coors Light fan Andrew Slavonic

Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Andrew Slavonic, a 101-year-old World War II veteran from McMurray, said his secret to a long life is drinking a Coors Light every day at 4 p.m. The Pittsburgh Penguins hosted Slavonic and some of his family members at their game against Los Angeles at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2018.
The Pittsburgh Penguins raised a beer to Andrew Slavonic Saturday night.

The 101-year-old World War II veteran from McMurray, who credits his longevity to a 4 p.m. Coors Light each day, took in Saturday night’s game against Los Angeles at PPG Paints Arena with his son courtesy of the Penguins .

Slavonic received a personalized Penguins jersey from Iceburgh and former Penguins player Colby Armstrong hand-delivered a Coors Light during the first period saying, “It’s always 4 o’clock somewhere!”

Slavonic and his son, Bob, watched the game from the “Coors Light Silver Seats” — of course.

Slavonic got some attention after his story was shared on FOX News website and then appearing on FOX & Friends last Sunday to talk about his daily drink.

“Around 4:00 p.m., he tells me that it is 4:00 p.m., and it is time for our beer. He gets his Coors Light from the garage beer fridge and enjoys a nice cold one. The bluer the mountains are on the can, the better,” his son Bob told FOX News.

The beer company sent Slavonic a Coors Light-branded fridge stocked with beer and other swag, as well as invited him to visit the brewery in Golden, Colo.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

