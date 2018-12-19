Capitals' Tom Wilson drops Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak in fight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson wasn't the most popular person in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room after the controversial Washington Capitals winger dropped Jamie Oleksiak with a right hand in a first-period fight Wednesday night.

Wilson made it a point not to fan the flames any further after the game, however.

The Penguins were facing Wilson for the first time since he gave Zach Aston-Reese a concussion and a broken jaw with an illegal hit during a second-round playoff game last season.

On the second shift of the game, Oleksiak and Wilson crossed paths and a fight ensued.

Oleksiak was woozy as he got to his skates and went to the locker room for medical attention. Coach Mike Sullivan said he had no update on Oleksiak's condition after the game.

"I think it probably had to be done sooner or later, give him a chance to defend his teammate, what happened last year," Wilson said. "Obviously you never want to see a guy go down like that, but that's hockey. I respect him as a player. It's unfortunate to see that."

Wilson was asked if comments Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford made after last season's playoffs suggesting Wilson wanted no part of fighting Oleksiak played into his decision to engage in Wednesday's fight.

"It doesn't really matter I don't think," Wilson said. "Oleksiak plays tough. He's a big part of their team. He came out pretty aggressive right on the first shift there. He went a long way to make that hit. Right when we looked at each other, it was on. That's hockey."

Sullivan said Oleksiak's teammates gave him an ovation when he entered the locker room after the game.

"Nobody likes seeing that," Sidney Crosby said. "Obviously when two guys fight, there's a possibility of that happening. I think you just try to respond the right way and make sure we're finishing our hits and playing with the intensity we need to."