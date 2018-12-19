Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Capitals' Tom Wilson drops Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak in fight

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fights with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (6) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) fights with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (6) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Updated 3 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson wasn't the most popular person in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room after the controversial Washington Capitals winger dropped Jamie Oleksiak with a right hand in a first-period fight Wednesday night.

Wilson made it a point not to fan the flames any further after the game, however.

The Penguins were facing Wilson for the first time since he gave Zach Aston-Reese a concussion and a broken jaw with an illegal hit during a second-round playoff game last season.

On the second shift of the game, Oleksiak and Wilson crossed paths and a fight ensued.

Oleksiak was woozy as he got to his skates and went to the locker room for medical attention. Coach Mike Sullivan said he had no update on Oleksiak's condition after the game.

"I think it probably had to be done sooner or later, give him a chance to defend his teammate, what happened last year," Wilson said. "Obviously you never want to see a guy go down like that, but that's hockey. I respect him as a player. It's unfortunate to see that."

Wilson was asked if comments Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford made after last season's playoffs suggesting Wilson wanted no part of fighting Oleksiak played into his decision to engage in Wednesday's fight.

"It doesn't really matter I don't think," Wilson said. "Oleksiak plays tough. He's a big part of their team. He came out pretty aggressive right on the first shift there. He went a long way to make that hit. Right when we looked at each other, it was on. That's hockey."

Sullivan said Oleksiak's teammates gave him an ovation when he entered the locker room after the game.

"Nobody likes seeing that," Sidney Crosby said. "Obviously when two guys fight, there's a possibility of that happening. I think you just try to respond the right way and make sure we're finishing our hits and playing with the intensity we need to."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me