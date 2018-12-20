Dominik Simon close to returning, Penguins send Garrett Wilson to Wilkes-Barre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting close to having a full complement of healthy forwards.

With Dominik Simon close to returning from a lower-body injury, the team on Thursday assigned winger Garrett Wilson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.

Simon, who has been out since Dec. 7, took morning skate with the team Wednesday in Washington. The Penguins host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Simon has four goals and 13 points in 26 games this season and should slot into one of the team’s top three lines when healthy.

Wilson had one assist in seven games in his most-recent call-up.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.