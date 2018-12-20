Penguins confirm Jamie Oleksiak has concussion resulting from Tom Wilson punch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has a concussion, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed two hours before Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Oleksiak suffered the injury during the much-publicized fight with the Capitals’ Tom Wilson the prior evening in Washington. A right hand from Wilson knocked Oleksiak to the ice and he did not return to what ultimately was a 2-1 Penguins win.

His absence marked Juusa Riikola to the lineup for the Penguins. Riikola had appeared in just one of the past nine games. Chad Ruhwedel still hasn’t played since Nov. 19.

Wednesday, eyes were on Wilson and Oleksiak – not a renowned NHL fighter, but the Penguins’ biggest player –because it was Wilson’s first game against the Penguins since he gave Zach Aston-Reese a concussion and a broken jaw with an illegal hit during a second-round playoff game last season.

During the second shift, Oleksiak and Wilson crossed paths and a fight ensued. Oleksiak was woozy as he got to his skates and went to the locker room for medical attention.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.