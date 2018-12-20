Kris Letang back at it 24 hours after career-high 32-plus minutes for Penguins

Even by Kris Letang’s lofty standards, Wednesday night was a heavy workload. And the Pittsburgh Penguins No. 1 defenseman had to turn around and play again the next night.

Letang logged 32 minutes, 22 seconds of ice time during Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at the Washington Capitals, a career high for a 60-minute (non-overtime) game. It was the fifth-most minutes Letang has played overall; the other four were all over a 65-minute game (each of the other four ended in a shootout).

But for none of those four was Letang forced to play again the next day, although the regular-season game in which Letang played the third-most – Feb. 26, 2011 at Toronto – featured 32 minutes, 47 seconds of Letang just 24 hours (and 750 miles of travel) after he’d logged 25:44 during a loss at Carolina.

Interestingly, two of the four games in which Letang played the most were consecutive games played. But there was at least a day of rest between the 33:56 Letang played at San Jose on Nov. 3, 2011 and the 32:33 he played at Los Angeles.

This season, Letang’s average ice time of 26 minutes, 7 seconds ranks third in the NHL. That’s the second-highest average ice time of his 13-season NHL career.

“Kris is a unique player in that his fitness level is really high,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s one guy that can handle a high workload and always has shown an ability to do that.

“We certainly don’t want to get him in that range every single night, but on occasion if that’s what is called for to win a game and we know he’s capable. And he certainly showed it (Wednesday).”

Wednesday’s effort was necessitated in large part by the early-game loss of Jamie Oleksiak because of a concussion suffered via the right fist of Tom Wilson during a fight. Thursday, of course, the Penguins would figure to have the full complement of six defensemen available for an entire 60 minutes or more. Juusa Riikola was be added to the lineup.

“We are going to have to try to (spread minutes out) with the amount of games that we are playing here,” Sullivan said, noting a six-games-in-nine-days run the Penguins are on. “We are trying to utilize the whole bench; when you go down a defenseman early in the game it’s difficult. So certain guys played a lot of minutes (Wednesday), but we believe we have pretty fit guys. But we will try to be conscious of spreading the workload.”

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.