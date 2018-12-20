Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Kris Letang back at it 24 hours after career-high 32-plus minutes for Penguins

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
The Penguins' Kris Letang plays against the Blue Jackets Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Kris Letang plays against the Blue Jackets Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

Even by Kris Letang’s lofty standards, Wednesday night was a heavy workload. And the Pittsburgh Penguins No. 1 defenseman had to turn around and play again the next night.

Letang logged 32 minutes, 22 seconds of ice time during Wednesday’s 2-1 victory at the Washington Capitals, a career high for a 60-minute (non-overtime) game. It was the fifth-most minutes Letang has played overall; the other four were all over a 65-minute game (each of the other four ended in a shootout).

But for none of those four was Letang forced to play again the next day, although the regular-season game in which Letang played the third-most – Feb. 26, 2011 at Toronto – featured 32 minutes, 47 seconds of Letang just 24 hours (and 750 miles of travel) after he’d logged 25:44 during a loss at Carolina.

Interestingly, two of the four games in which Letang played the most were consecutive games played. But there was at least a day of rest between the 33:56 Letang played at San Jose on Nov. 3, 2011 and the 32:33 he played at Los Angeles.

This season, Letang’s average ice time of 26 minutes, 7 seconds ranks third in the NHL. That’s the second-highest average ice time of his 13-season NHL career.

“Kris is a unique player in that his fitness level is really high,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s one guy that can handle a high workload and always has shown an ability to do that.

“We certainly don’t want to get him in that range every single night, but on occasion if that’s what is called for to win a game and we know he’s capable. And he certainly showed it (Wednesday).”

Wednesday’s effort was necessitated in large part by the early-game loss of Jamie Oleksiak because of a concussion suffered via the right fist of Tom Wilson during a fight. Thursday, of course, the Penguins would figure to have the full complement of six defensemen available for an entire 60 minutes or more. Juusa Riikola was be added to the lineup.

“We are going to have to try to (spread minutes out) with the amount of games that we are playing here,” Sullivan said, noting a six-games-in-nine-days run the Penguins are on. “We are trying to utilize the whole bench; when you go down a defenseman early in the game it’s difficult. So certain guys played a lot of minutes (Wednesday), but we believe we have pretty fit guys. But we will try to be conscious of spreading the workload.”

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me