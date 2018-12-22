Penguins wrap up grueling stretch of schedule before Christmas break

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t have a chance to hold a morning skate at PNC Arena before they took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night because of a North Carolina State basketball game at the venue.

No one seemed to be complaining.

Saturday night’s game wraps up the busiest stretch of the season for the Penguins, who will have played 11 games in 19 days since Dec. 4 and six games in nine days since Dec. 14 when their four-day Christmas break begins Sunday.

“The fact that we’ve played so many games in a short period of time in the month of December really hasn’t allowed for us any sort of opportunity to practice,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s more about recovery or trying to give our guys an opportunity to catch their breath, so to speak, before we go back at it again.”

The busy schedule has actually seemed to agree with the Penguins, who were 7-2-1 in their last 10 games heading into the matchup with the Hurricanes.

Sullivan said he gives credit for the results to the players, who were committed to hard work despite the difficult circumstances.

“They’re doing the right things off the ice as far as keeping themselves as sharp as they can,” Sullivan said. “They’re taking care of all the details – how they eat, the proper rest, hydration, recovery modalities that they do with our strength and conditioning guys. That’s all part of it. It’s such a fine line between winning and losing. We’re trying to take advantage of every opportunity, both on the ice and off the ice, to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.