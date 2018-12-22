Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins wrap up grueling stretch of schedule before Christmas break

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan watches from the bench against the Islanders during the second period Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan watches from the bench against the Islanders during the second period Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t have a chance to hold a morning skate at PNC Arena before they took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night because of a North Carolina State basketball game at the venue.

No one seemed to be complaining.

Saturday night’s game wraps up the busiest stretch of the season for the Penguins, who will have played 11 games in 19 days since Dec. 4 and six games in nine days since Dec. 14 when their four-day Christmas break begins Sunday.

“The fact that we’ve played so many games in a short period of time in the month of December really hasn’t allowed for us any sort of opportunity to practice,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s more about recovery or trying to give our guys an opportunity to catch their breath, so to speak, before we go back at it again.”

The busy schedule has actually seemed to agree with the Penguins, who were 7-2-1 in their last 10 games heading into the matchup with the Hurricanes.

Sullivan said he gives credit for the results to the players, who were committed to hard work despite the difficult circumstances.

“They’re doing the right things off the ice as far as keeping themselves as sharp as they can,” Sullivan said. “They’re taking care of all the details – how they eat, the proper rest, hydration, recovery modalities that they do with our strength and conditioning guys. That’s all part of it. It’s such a fine line between winning and losing. We’re trying to take advantage of every opportunity, both on the ice and off the ice, to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me