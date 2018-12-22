Juuso Riikola giving Penguins reliable depth on defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

RALEIGH, N.C. – It’s hardly a glamorous role, but it better be filled adequately if an NHL team expects to have success over an 82-game season.

Juuso Riikola is emerging as a solid depth defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jamie Oleksiak missed his second straight game with a concussion Saturday night at Carolina. Kris Letang missed one game with a lower-body injury earlier this month. On both occasions, the Penguins slotted Riikola into the top six and survived.

“The fact that he’s been in and out of the lineup the way he has, I think he’s handled it extremely well,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We really like the way he’s tracking. He’s a young defenseman. We think he’s only going to get better and we like the skill set that he has. We think it lends to the type of game that we’re trying to play.”

Riikola’s individual numbers are nothing special. He came into Saturday with one assist and a minus-2 rating in 16 games. His shot-attempt stats are pedestrian.

The Penguins, however, have managed at least one point in the standings in 12 of the 16 games he dressed for (9-4-3).

Riikola is 25, so his ceiling remains high. It’s not hard to imagine him in a more prominent role for the Penguins in the near future. For now, though, he’s providing the depth they need.

“We really like Juuso. We like his game,” Sullivan said. “His mobility is really good. He gets back to pucks. For a guy that’s not that big, he’s got a little bite to him. He hits hard when he’s got an opportunity to finish checks. He makes a good first pass. He processes the game pretty well.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.