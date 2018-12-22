Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Juuso Riikola giving Penguins reliable depth on defense

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Juuso Riikola (50) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Juuso Riikola (50) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y.

Updated 6 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. – It’s hardly a glamorous role, but it better be filled adequately if an NHL team expects to have success over an 82-game season.

Juuso Riikola is emerging as a solid depth defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jamie Oleksiak missed his second straight game with a concussion Saturday night at Carolina. Kris Letang missed one game with a lower-body injury earlier this month. On both occasions, the Penguins slotted Riikola into the top six and survived.

“The fact that he’s been in and out of the lineup the way he has, I think he’s handled it extremely well,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We really like the way he’s tracking. He’s a young defenseman. We think he’s only going to get better and we like the skill set that he has. We think it lends to the type of game that we’re trying to play.”

Riikola’s individual numbers are nothing special. He came into Saturday with one assist and a minus-2 rating in 16 games. His shot-attempt stats are pedestrian.

The Penguins, however, have managed at least one point in the standings in 12 of the 16 games he dressed for (9-4-3).

Riikola is 25, so his ceiling remains high. It’s not hard to imagine him in a more prominent role for the Penguins in the near future. For now, though, he’s providing the depth they need.

“We really like Juuso. We like his game,” Sullivan said. “His mobility is really good. He gets back to pucks. For a guy that’s not that big, he’s got a little bite to him. He hits hard when he’s got an opportunity to finish checks. He makes a good first pass. He processes the game pretty well.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me