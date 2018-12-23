Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins reap rewards of partnership between Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 5:36 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with teammate Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with teammate Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.

Updated 4 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. – Pittsburgh Penguins history is littered with examples of superstar forwards turning less talented linemates into scoring sensations.

Mario Lemieux and Warren Young. Lemieux and Robbie Brown. Jaromir Jagr and Kip Miller.

As time goes on, it’s becoming more and more clear that Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel will never be added to that list.

Saturday night’s 3-0 Penguins victory over the Carolina Hurricanes provided more evidence that their partnership isn’t a case of Crosby carrying Guentzel. When they hooked up for a pair of goals in the second period, it was obvious that it was a case of two players on the same wavelength.

“I’ve always felt that those two guys, since the first time we put them together, they’ve had a little chemistry,” coach Mike Sullivan said before stopping to correct himself. “Not a little, a lot. They’ve had some magic.

“I’ve always felt that way from the initial time that I’ve put them together. Jake is a guy that’s got a high hockey IQ. He thinks the game at a high level. He’s got good instincts. He has the ability to finish. He finds the soft spots in the offensive zone and Sid has the ability to get him the puck.”

The first goal Saturday was a case of Guentzel finding a soft spot in the Carolina defense. He crept in behind a group of Hurricanes paying him no mind and stationed himself at the left hash marks while Crosby dug a puck out below the goal line. When the pass inevitably came, Guentzel didn’t miss.

The second goal was a highlight-reel finish for Guentzel. Phil Kessel and Crosby made outstanding passes to get the puck to the 24-year-old winger in space on the left side of the ice. His shot under the crossbar gave goalie Curtis McElhinney no chance to stop it.

“The thing about him is he shoots the puck well but he’s not afraid to go in and go get those tough goals in and around the crease and take cross-checks and things like that,” Crosby said of Guentzel. “It’s not always going to be the flashy ones, but I think what allows him to be consistent is just finding different ways, using his shot when it’s there but also finding rebounds and competing in front of the net too.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

