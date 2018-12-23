Sidney Crosby leads infusion of speed, skill into Penguins penalty kill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The shift from size and strength to speed and skill has been evident in the NHL for years, but now it is starting to creep into an unexpected part of the game, as well.

The penalty kill.

In the past, teams might employ a few forwards who would contribute only a handful of points over the course of a season, but they’d earn their keep by doing the dirty work when their team was short-handed. Think Craig Adams.

That type of player isn’t as endangered as the heavyweight enforcer in today’s game, but it seems to be moving toward extinction all the same.

The Pittsburgh Penguins still have a core group of forwards — Riley Sheahan, Matt Cullen, Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust — who handle the bulk of penalty-killing chores. Every once in a while, though, the PK tandem of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel hops over the boards.

In a 3-0 Penguins win over Carolina on Saturday night, it was more than once in a while. Crosby played 3 minutes, 12 seconds short-handed, the fifth-most ice time on the penalty kill in a game in his career.

That changes everything.

“There’s a certain level of caution that has to be part of an opponent’s power play when those two guys are on the ice, because if they make a mistake, guys like Sid and Jake are going to make them pay,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “When they are on the ice, I think our opponents have to take notice. They would be foolish not to. I think it just makes power plays think a little bit differently.”

There’s a limit to how far this evolution is likely to go. In the long run, Crosby’s short-handed minutes probably will be limited, and there’s a very good reason for that.

“Your top scorers, you don’t want them out there getting injured blocking shots, things like that,” Aston-Reese said.

The more practical long-term solution is a compromise between using top-line scorers and offensively challenged grunts on the penalty kill.

That’s the approach the Penguins have taken, and it seems to be working. They have the fourth-best penalty kill in the league with an 84.0 percent success rate.

Sheahan and Cullen lead the team in short-handed ice time, but Sheahan has hit double digits in goals three times in his NHL career and Cullen was a 25-goal scorer in his prime.

Next on the team’s short-handed ice time list are Rust and Aston-Reese. Rust is one of the hottest scorers in the league with eight goals in his past seven games, and Aston-Reese led the nation in scoring as a senior at Northeastern with 63 points in 38 games.

They’ve embraced the blue-collar approach that is required to play on the penalty kill, but they have offensive pedigree on their resumes.

“It’s kind of a mindset you want to take pride in,” Aston-Reese said. “You’re down a man. You just want to outwork their five.”

Ultimately, the Penguins probably won’t be as gung-ho about using scorers on the penalty kill as the majority of the analytics community, which believes a player who can drive possession at even strength is significantly more valuable than one who can sprawl out in front of a puck while short-handed.

But as situations dictate, it’s a good bet they will continue to show more skill short-handed than they have in the past.

“I don’t think the perfect scenario exists,” Sullivan said. “What exists is what’s available to us, and that’s the personnel we have here. We believe we have guys that are capable of killing penalties.

“With some of the movement on the team this year, it’s forced us to have to use different people on the penalty kill. We’ve got a number of them that are good at it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.