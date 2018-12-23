Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Sidney Crosby leads infusion of speed, skill into Penguins penalty kill

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on December 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins looks on against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on December 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby waits for a faceoff against the Hurricanes during the first period Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby waits for a faceoff against the Hurricanes during the first period Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C.

The shift from size and strength to speed and skill has been evident in the NHL for years, but now it is starting to creep into an unexpected part of the game, as well.

The penalty kill.

In the past, teams might employ a few forwards who would contribute only a handful of points over the course of a season, but they’d earn their keep by doing the dirty work when their team was short-handed. Think Craig Adams.

That type of player isn’t as endangered as the heavyweight enforcer in today’s game, but it seems to be moving toward extinction all the same.

The Pittsburgh Penguins still have a core group of forwards — Riley Sheahan, Matt Cullen, Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust — who handle the bulk of penalty-killing chores. Every once in a while, though, the PK tandem of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel hops over the boards.

In a 3-0 Penguins win over Carolina on Saturday night, it was more than once in a while. Crosby played 3 minutes, 12 seconds short-handed, the fifth-most ice time on the penalty kill in a game in his career.

That changes everything.

“There’s a certain level of caution that has to be part of an opponent’s power play when those two guys are on the ice, because if they make a mistake, guys like Sid and Jake are going to make them pay,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “When they are on the ice, I think our opponents have to take notice. They would be foolish not to. I think it just makes power plays think a little bit differently.”

There’s a limit to how far this evolution is likely to go. In the long run, Crosby’s short-handed minutes probably will be limited, and there’s a very good reason for that.

“Your top scorers, you don’t want them out there getting injured blocking shots, things like that,” Aston-Reese said.

The more practical long-term solution is a compromise between using top-line scorers and offensively challenged grunts on the penalty kill.

That’s the approach the Penguins have taken, and it seems to be working. They have the fourth-best penalty kill in the league with an 84.0 percent success rate.

Sheahan and Cullen lead the team in short-handed ice time, but Sheahan has hit double digits in goals three times in his NHL career and Cullen was a 25-goal scorer in his prime.

Next on the team’s short-handed ice time list are Rust and Aston-Reese. Rust is one of the hottest scorers in the league with eight goals in his past seven games, and Aston-Reese led the nation in scoring as a senior at Northeastern with 63 points in 38 games.

They’ve embraced the blue-collar approach that is required to play on the penalty kill, but they have offensive pedigree on their resumes.

“It’s kind of a mindset you want to take pride in,” Aston-Reese said. “You’re down a man. You just want to outwork their five.”

Ultimately, the Penguins probably won’t be as gung-ho about using scorers on the penalty kill as the majority of the analytics community, which believes a player who can drive possession at even strength is significantly more valuable than one who can sprawl out in front of a puck while short-handed.

But as situations dictate, it’s a good bet they will continue to show more skill short-handed than they have in the past.

“I don’t think the perfect scenario exists,” Sullivan said. “What exists is what’s available to us, and that’s the personnel we have here. We believe we have guys that are capable of killing penalties.

“With some of the movement on the team this year, it’s forced us to have to use different people on the penalty kill. We’ve got a number of them that are good at it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me