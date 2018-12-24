Penguins searching for elusive overtime success

With teams trading odd-man rushes multiple times each minute, speed and skill are showcased by the NHL’s three-on-three overtime period.

If a winner isn’t decided in overtime, the shootout is the ultimate test of one-on-one hockey talent.

The top end of the Pittsburgh Penguins roster is overflowing with all those attributes. Shouldn’t they be faring better this season in games decided past regulation than they are?

After going 14-6 in games that ended in overtime or the shootout last season, the Penguins are 4-6 in those situations this year.

“It’s a little bit frustrating because we believe we have personnel that can thrive in that situation — and we have in the past,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’ve been a very good overtime team. This year, it hasn’t gone our way, and there’s been a number of reasons for it. Some of it has been self-inflicted, whether it’s penalties or things of that nature. But we do believe we have the personnel to be good in that aspect of the game.”

Last season, the Penguins’ high-end scorers torched opponents with regularity in overtime. Phil Kessel, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby combined to score eight OT goals. This year, Crosby, Kessel and Kris Letang have one each.

Part of the reason for the dropoff is simply the fickleness of finishing. Some years the shots go in, and some years they don’t.

“When we were on a good roll in overtime last year, it wasn’t like we weren’t giving up chances,” Crosby said. “We were just executing on the ones we got. We’d get a save, we’d get one chance and it’s the in the back of the net. It comes down to execution.”

There’s more to it than that, though. The Penguins are 3-4 in overtime this season because they’ve been prone to mental errors, whether in puck management or on line changes. In a three-on-three situation, every mistake is magnified.

“There’s so much ice to cover,” Crosby said. “Even just where you jump on the ice, what part of the bench, those kinds of details are really important. I think it’s important to be on the same page.”

Like they have in most aspects of the game, the Penguins have shown some overtime improvement lately, winning the last two times they’ve been tied at the end of the third period.

The improvement hasn’t come from work done in practice. Because the vast majority of NHL hockey is played five-on-five, that’s where most precious practice time is spent. Few teams, if any, devote much time to three-on-three drills.

Sullivan has tried to use video to improve his team’s OT performance.

“I do think the details of line changes is really important,” he said. “Puck possession is really important. Shot selection is really important. If you take a shot that is a low-quality shot, you might give up possession and you don’t gain anything. Possession is sometimes more important than the shot.”

In the shootout, meanwhile, the Penguins are off to a 1-2 start. Last year, their shooters hit on 41.7 percent of their attempts, the fourth-best rate in the league. This year, it’s down to 20 percent, which ranks 20th. Crosby, Malkin and Letang have combined to go 0 for 8 on their attempts.

Struggling in shootouts isn’t a major problem because fewer games go to them than ever before. In the last season before the league went to the three-on-three OT format in 2015-16, 83 percent of games tied after regulation went to the shootout. Now, it’s down to about one-third.

Still, Crosby said he thinks it wouldn’t hurt to slip a few more breakaway drills into the practice routine moving forward.

“I try to work on breakaways after practice once in a while,” he said. “I feel like it’s something we probably should do more than we do just to stay sharp on it.”

