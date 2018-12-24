Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins searching for elusive overtime success

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
The Penguins’ Phil Kessel skates in the first period against the Islanders on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Kessel scored twice in the second period of a 6-2 Penguins win.
The Penguins’ Phil Kessel skates in the first period against the Islanders on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Kessel scored twice in the second period of a 6-2 Penguins win.

Updated 16 hours ago

With teams trading odd-man rushes multiple times each minute, speed and skill are showcased by the NHL’s three-on-three overtime period.

If a winner isn’t decided in overtime, the shootout is the ultimate test of one-on-one hockey talent.

The top end of the Pittsburgh Penguins roster is overflowing with all those attributes. Shouldn’t they be faring better this season in games decided past regulation than they are?

After going 14-6 in games that ended in overtime or the shootout last season, the Penguins are 4-6 in those situations this year.

“It’s a little bit frustrating because we believe we have personnel that can thrive in that situation — and we have in the past,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’ve been a very good overtime team. This year, it hasn’t gone our way, and there’s been a number of reasons for it. Some of it has been self-inflicted, whether it’s penalties or things of that nature. But we do believe we have the personnel to be good in that aspect of the game.”

Last season, the Penguins’ high-end scorers torched opponents with regularity in overtime. Phil Kessel, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby combined to score eight OT goals. This year, Crosby, Kessel and Kris Letang have one each.

Part of the reason for the dropoff is simply the fickleness of finishing. Some years the shots go in, and some years they don’t.

“When we were on a good roll in overtime last year, it wasn’t like we weren’t giving up chances,” Crosby said. “We were just executing on the ones we got. We’d get a save, we’d get one chance and it’s the in the back of the net. It comes down to execution.”

There’s more to it than that, though. The Penguins are 3-4 in overtime this season because they’ve been prone to mental errors, whether in puck management or on line changes. In a three-on-three situation, every mistake is magnified.

“There’s so much ice to cover,” Crosby said. “Even just where you jump on the ice, what part of the bench, those kinds of details are really important. I think it’s important to be on the same page.”

Like they have in most aspects of the game, the Penguins have shown some overtime improvement lately, winning the last two times they’ve been tied at the end of the third period.

The improvement hasn’t come from work done in practice. Because the vast majority of NHL hockey is played five-on-five, that’s where most precious practice time is spent. Few teams, if any, devote much time to three-on-three drills.

Sullivan has tried to use video to improve his team’s OT performance.

“I do think the details of line changes is really important,” he said. “Puck possession is really important. Shot selection is really important. If you take a shot that is a low-quality shot, you might give up possession and you don’t gain anything. Possession is sometimes more important than the shot.”

In the shootout, meanwhile, the Penguins are off to a 1-2 start. Last year, their shooters hit on 41.7 percent of their attempts, the fourth-best rate in the league. This year, it’s down to 20 percent, which ranks 20th. Crosby, Malkin and Letang have combined to go 0 for 8 on their attempts.

Struggling in shootouts isn’t a major problem because fewer games go to them than ever before. In the last season before the league went to the three-on-three OT format in 2015-16, 83 percent of games tied after regulation went to the shootout. Now, it’s down to about one-third.

Still, Crosby said he thinks it wouldn’t hurt to slip a few more breakaway drills into the practice routine moving forward.

“I try to work on breakaways after practice once in a while,” he said. “I feel like it’s something we probably should do more than we do just to stay sharp on it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me