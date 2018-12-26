Pens trends: Penguins return from break with legitimate optimism

As the Pittsburgh Penguins were starting to put together an 8-2-1 run in their final 11 games before Christmas break, captain Sidney Crosby remained a bit skeptical of the team’s direction.

A third-period Patric Hornqvist hat trick leads to a 6-3 win over a dangerous Colorado team? Great, but you need to build on it.

Shaking off a blown two-goal lead to recapture a 5-3 victory over Boston? OK, but the consistency needs to be there.

It wasn’t until the final three games of the streak that Crosby allowed himself some optimism about where the team is headed.

Last Wednesday, the Penguins went into Washington and beat the defending Stanley Cup champions in a hard-fought 2-1 game. The next night, they returned home to fight off fatigue and secure a 2-1 win over Minnesota. Finally, on Saturday night, they went to Carolina and blanked the Hurricanes, 3-0.

In those three games, Crosby saw a team committed to defending, and as far as he is concerned, that’s the key to having sustained success.

“I think we’re coming,” Crosby said. “Defensively, as a unit, we’re working pretty well. It takes time to do that, but it takes a lot of effort. When we’re not doing that, we’re a totally different team. The goals will take care of themselves. I thought we did a good job, especially the last week or two, focusing on taking care of our own end and making tough plays and letting the offense take care of itself.”

With the team set to come back from a four-day hiatus with a home game against Detroit on Thursday night, here’s a look at three areas where the Penguins look strong and three areas where they still need some work.

Trending up

1. One superstar center

Crosby has been near the top of his game since returning from an upper-body injury Nov. 21, recording 22 points in his last 17 games. In the three games before the break, he put the team on his back. The Penguins scored seven goals in their victories over Washington, Minnesota and Carolina. Crosby was on the ice for all of them.

2. Resurgence in net

It would be practically impossible for the Penguins to climb out of the hole they dug themselves in November without quality goaltending. They have been getting that and more in the past few weeks. In the five games since Matt Murray returned from a lower-body injury, he and Casey DeSmith have combined for a .957 save percentage.

3. Penalty kill

At the end of their November swoon, it was clear the Penguins needed to find a way to reduce their goals against. The No. 1 way they have done so is with improved goaltending, but the penalty kill has helped a lot, too. The Penguins were a perfect 11 for 11 on the penalty kill in their final three games before the break.

Trending down

1. The other superstar center

After tearing through October with 20 points in 11 games, Evgeni Malkin has slipped into one of the deeper slumps of his career. He has 18 points in 26 games since Nov. 1, which isn’t bad, but he has one even-strength goal and a minus-18 rating during that stretch.

2. Breaking out

The Penguins are 8-2-1 since Dec. 4, but they have the 11th-worst even-strength shot-attempt percentage in the league over that span. Breaking out of the defensive zone cleanly, especially against aggressive opponents, remains a serious challenge.

3. Power play

Many a Penguins winning streak over the years has been fueled by the power play. Not this one. They have scored five power-play goals in the last 11 games. Getting the top unit on track would be a good way to jump-start Malkin’s production as well.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.