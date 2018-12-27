Penguins' Matt Murray gets 2nd straight start

For the first time since he returned from a month-long absence due to a lower-body injury, Matt Murray will start consecutive games in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Murray will get the nod against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena after making 39 saves to lead the Penguins to a 3-0 victory at Carolina last Friday.

Murray has performed well since he’s been back in the lineup, stopping 108 of the 112 shots he’s faced in three starts, all Penguins victories.

Still, coach Mike Sullivan was hesitant Thursday morning to publicly declare Murray his No. 1 goalie and Casey DeSmith his backup.

Part of that is due to the fact that DeSmith’s .926 save percentage is third-best in the league among goalies who have made at least 20 starts. Only Boston’s Jaroslav Halak (.930) and Anaheim’s John Gibson (.9263) are better.

“The way we look at it as a coaching staff is we have two really good goalies,” Sullivan said. “I think Casey has played extremely well in this first half of the season and Matt, as of late, has played extremely well also. Both of these guys have given us a chance to win on any given night. Both of them, at this point, are deserving to get playing time.”

Sullivan said the situation will take care of itself because of the team’s upcoming schedule. The Penguins play 12 games in 24 days before their bye week begins Jan. 20. That includes two sets of back-to-backs on a five-game western road trip in the middle of next month.

“Our next seven games are every other night,” Sullivan said. “We play seven games in 13 nights. Once again, there’s a lot of games in a short period of time. I think both guys are going to have to play for us to be at our best.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.