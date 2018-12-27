Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Matt Murray gets 2nd straight start

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
The Penguins’ Matt Murray makes a third-period save against the Sabres Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Matt Murray makes a third-period save against the Sabres Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 6 hours ago

For the first time since he returned from a month-long absence due to a lower-body injury, Matt Murray will start consecutive games in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Murray will get the nod against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena after making 39 saves to lead the Penguins to a 3-0 victory at Carolina last Friday.

Murray has performed well since he’s been back in the lineup, stopping 108 of the 112 shots he’s faced in three starts, all Penguins victories.

Still, coach Mike Sullivan was hesitant Thursday morning to publicly declare Murray his No. 1 goalie and Casey DeSmith his backup.

Part of that is due to the fact that DeSmith’s .926 save percentage is third-best in the league among goalies who have made at least 20 starts. Only Boston’s Jaroslav Halak (.930) and Anaheim’s John Gibson (.9263) are better.

“The way we look at it as a coaching staff is we have two really good goalies,” Sullivan said. “I think Casey has played extremely well in this first half of the season and Matt, as of late, has played extremely well also. Both of these guys have given us a chance to win on any given night. Both of them, at this point, are deserving to get playing time.”

Sullivan said the situation will take care of itself because of the team’s upcoming schedule. The Penguins play 12 games in 24 days before their bye week begins Jan. 20. That includes two sets of back-to-backs on a five-game western road trip in the middle of next month.

“Our next seven games are every other night,” Sullivan said. “We play seven games in 13 nights. Once again, there’s a lot of games in a short period of time. I think both guys are going to have to play for us to be at our best.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me