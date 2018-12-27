Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak on road to recovery from Tom Wilson punch

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak didn’t get the revenge he hoped for when he dropped the gloves with Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson on Dec. 19.

He did, however, earn some gratitude from his teammates.

Ideally, Oleksiak would have landed a few hard shots on Wilson to avenge the hit that gave Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese a broken jaw and a concussion in last season’s playoffs. Instead, Oleksiak ate a right hand and suffered a concussion of his own.

After missing the team’s last two games before the Christmas break, Oleksiak returned to the ice for Thursday’s morning skate in a non-contact capacity. He said he’s feeling good, although he still has to check off a few boxes on the league’s concussion recovery protocol before he’ll be back in the lineup.

His teammates were happy to see him back on the ice.

“It takes a lot of courage to fight,” defenseman Jack Johnson said. “It’s the only sport in the world where you can bare-knuckle fight. It’s not easy. You’re not even allowed to do that in MMA or anything like that. It takes courage. You’re standing on skates. It’s not the most stable thing in the world. You can hit your head on the ice. There’s a million things that can go wrong. Guys that do it all the time, it’s not an easy thing.”

Oleksiak said he hasn’t gone out of his way to avoid video clips of the punch he took. He’s seen the replay, and he hopes to learn from it. Beyond that, his plan is to accept what happened and move on.

“Just part of the game, I guess,” Oleksiak said. “You’re going to get hit. You’ve just got to accept that if you’re going to fight. You just can’t dwell on it. The season moves so fast. We’re trying to get points. You’ve just got to focus on the next game, focus on the upcoming schedule here and just keep clawing forward.”

Oleksiak said he wouldn’t hesitate to fight again once he’s cleared to return, but he didn’t know whether he’d seek out Wilson when the teams meet for the final time in the regular season March 12 at PPG Paints Arena.

“I’m taking it game by game, focusing on our upcoming schedule,” Oleksiak said. “You can’t look too far ahead. That’s in the future.”

Oleksiak said he didn’t have to look too hard to find the good in the punch he took. It was reflected in the final score, a 2-1 Penguins victory.

“That was a big win for us in Washington,” Oleksiak said. “You like to think you kind of contribute in some way. We’re playing some good hockey. Whenever you get the chance to get some energy for the boys in whatever fashion, you look for the opportunity.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.