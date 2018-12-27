Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Bryan Rust hopeful holiday break didn't cool off his scoring touch

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Bryan Rust (17) scores his second goal of the night on Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 2-1.
Updated 6 hours ago

After playing six games in nine days to close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule, it seems like the Pittsburgh Penguins would have been unanimously happy about the four-day holiday break they just enjoyed.

But what about Bryan Rust?

Surely the red-hot winger who had eight goals and 11 points in his last seven games before the break had to have some misgivings about the timing of the time off. He had to be worried about his personal momentum fizzling out, right?

Nope. He was glad to have a few days off too.

“Who knows? I guess we’ll see in coming weeks,” Rust said. “I think anytime you can get a little bit of a break and get away from the game, especially with how long and grueling the season can be, I think you have to take advantage of it.”

The Penguins, who have won three in a row for the first time since October, will end their Christmas holiday by hosting the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

After a strong start to the season, the Red Wings lost six of their last seven games before Christmas.

That should offer no consolation to the Penguins, who have dropped two of three to Detroit each of the last two seasons even though the Red Wings missed the playoffs both years.

“Some teams match up a little bit better against other teams,” Rust said. “You see that from year to year. Every year, you see teams that shouldn’t beat other teams, quote-unquote, win all four or all three against another team. Sometimes one team just has another team’s number, but we’re hoping to reverse that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

