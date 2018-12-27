Penguins sign Jake Guentzel to 5-year, $30 million contract extension

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By developing chemistry with Sidney Crosby and emerging as one of the top homegrown offensive weapons produced by the team in years, Jake Guentzel has proven himself valuable to the Pittsburgh Penguins over the past two-plus seasons.

On Thursday, they showed just how valuable.

The Penguins have signed Guentzel to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of $6 million that kicks in at the start of next season. Without the deal, Guentzel would have been a restricted free agent in July.

“Jake established himself as an impact player for our team from the beginning, especially during 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs,” general manager Jim Rutherford said in a release. “He has become a core player on the team and we are thrilled to get Jake signed long-term with the Penguins.”

Guentzel’s deal is on par with other contracts recently signed by proven scorers in their early 20. For example, Toronto’s William Nylander, 22, signed a six-year deal with an average salary of $6.9 million earlier this month.

Guentzel, 24, is among the team’s top scorers this season with 15 goals and 33 points in 36 games. He’s a noted playoff performer, recording 23 goals and 42 points in 37 career postseason games.

