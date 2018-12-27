Phil Kessel powers Penguins past Red Wings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Long ago, he won their hearts.

On Thursday night, he won them a Big Mac, too.

Phil Kessel had two goals and an assist, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings and continuing a lovefest between the team’s fans and its quirky right winger that is going on its fourth season now.

All fans at PPG Paints Arena won the free burger because Kessel scored during a prescribed two-minute stretch of the second period.

“I hope they all get it tomorrow,” Kessel said after the game. “Or whenever it’s due.”

With the clock winding down in the game’s final minute, fans chanted “We want Phil,” in the hopes he would get one more shift to try to complete a hat trick. His shot at an empty net hit the post, but he heard and appreciated the sentiment.

“The fans, the city, they’ve been great to me here,” Kessel said. “They’ve always supported me. I can’t thank them enough. I really appreciate it.”

Free fast food aside, Kessel’s three-point performance was a significant development for the Penguins, who have won four in a row and nine of their last 12 games.

For one thing, it snapped a bit of a slump for Kessel, who had two goals, two assists and a minus-4 rating in his previous nine games.

“The plays that he made tonight, it’s like elite,” said linemate Derick Brassard, who also scored two goals. “It’s up there with the tops in the league. He’s going to win you some games like that.”

More importantly, it helped jump-start the team’s power play, which went 0 for 11 in its previous three games.

“Our power play’s been up and down this year,” Kessel said. “We haven’t had a ton of looks in some games, so it makes it tough. Tonight, I felt like we moved it better. We shot the puck sometimes. If we keep doing that, we’ll be all right.”

And more importantly than that, it showed a spark of chemistry between Kessel and Brassard.

The Penguins have hoped the duo would mesh together since adding Brassard at last season’s trade deadline, but the results have been spotty. There are few things that would help turn the team into a Stanley Cup contender faster than a successful partnership between the pair on the third line.

“I thought it was their best game since we put them together,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think they potentially could be such a dangerous line. They’re both really good players in their own right, and they help us create a certain amount of balance that makes it really difficult for our opponents.”

Kessel’s surge also was important because it came when the Penguins really needed it. They played a lackluster first period, falling behind 1-0 on a Dylan Larkin goal.

Only another strong showing from goalie Matt Murray, who won his fourth straight start since returning from injury, kept the Penguins from falling further behind.

“You’re going to get a team’s best for a portion of the game,” Murray said. “If you can weather that storm, especially with our talent, if we can get through those periods and bend but not break, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

After weathering the first-period storm, Kessel scored a goal on a power-play breakaway after defenseman Jonathan Ericsson took a tumble, and Kessel’s pass banked in off Brassard’s skate 74 seconds later. Kessel added another power-play goal later in the second on a snipe from the slot.

“Our first wasn’t our best,” Kessel said, “but ‘Murr’ kept us in it and we improved from then on.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.