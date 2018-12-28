Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Derick Brassard shows spark on line with Phil Kessel

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
The Penguins’ Derick Brassard beats Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

It might be one of the biggest questions the Pittsburgh Penguins will face in the second half of the season.

Can Derick Brassard fit the team’s needs at the third-line center position?

On Thursday night, signs pointed to yes.

Brassard recorded his first multi-goal game since joining the Penguins at least season’s trade deadline, scoring twice in a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

His even strength-goal in the second period was the most significant development. Phil Kessel faked a shot from the right faceoff circle and sent a pass through to Brassard at the left post, where it banked off his skate and past goalie Jimmy Howard.

Kessel and Brassard have been playing with left wing Tanner Pearson on the third line for the past three games or so. If the line clicks, coach Mike Sullivan can spread out Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kessel onto three lines and give the Penguins a more balanced attack.

“I thought we played better as a line tonight,” Kessel said. “We had some chances. We moved the puck well. We found each other. If we can continue on the game tonight and grow, I think we’ll be good.”

Sullivan has played Brassard with Kessel periodically since last season’s trade, but the results have been spotty. At this point, Brassard has grown weary of repeatedly talking about whether he and Kessel can develop chemistry.

“You guys are asking me every day, but the reality is lines are changing,” Brassard said with a laugh. “It might change tomorrow. You never know, so don’t ask me how the chemistry goes. We didn’t do anything different tonight. It just connected.

“Hopefully we can maybe put a few games together together. That would be good for our team. … If we can chip in once in a while, we’re going to be hard to beat, but who knows what the lines are going to be in a week from now?”

After the game, Sullivan sounded like a coach committed to sticking with the Kessel-Brassard combination for a while.

“Him and I have had a lot of conversations about it,” Sullivan said. “He’s well aware of the situation here and playing behind two generational talents in Sid and Geno. It’s been an adjustment for him, but we do think he’s very capable. I think he’s a unique player in the sense that, as a third-line center, on most teams, he’d be a top-two center. If he can just play his game and bring the same level of urgency and the compete level and just embrace the challenge, we think he can really help this team win.

“I know he’s had his ups and downs, but I believe in him. I think he’s a really good player. I think he’s a unique player. I think he’s a guy that can really make this team a pretty tough team to play against.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

click me