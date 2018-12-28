Penguins' Jim Rutherford: No reason to wait to re-sign Jake Guentzel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford doesn’t often sign players to contract extensions in the middle of the season, so there had to be a good reason he got Jake Guentzel’s five-year, $30 million deal done Thursday, right?

Was he afraid a frisky general manager from an opposing team would sign Guentzel to an offer sheet when he hit restricted free agency in July?

Not really.

“We would always have enough cushion if somebody decided to jump in on us,” Rutherford said Friday.

Was it to avoid a potentially sticky holdout situation like the one between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward William Nylander earlier this season?

Maybe a little.

“You don’t like to see a player hold out,” Rutherford conceded. “You want them in for the start of camp. You want them to be happy and comfortable.”

The overwhelming reason Guentzel’s deal got done this week was even simpler. Rutherford identified Guentzel as part of the team’s core. Guentzel wanted to stay in Pittsburgh. All that was left to do was decide on a salary everyone was comfortable with, and that process took place over the past 10 days or so.

“He’s been a good player from Day 1,” Rutherford said. “He’s proven himself to be one of our core players. When you have a good young player like that, it’s important that you get him locked up.”

With Guentzel’s deal done, the Penguins will have about $74.37 million committed to eight forwards, six defensemen and a goalie for next season. The cap is expected to increase to about $83 million.

That looks like a tight fit, but Rutherford said he doesn’t anticipate having to dump salary as he fills his roster next summer.

“This doesn’t put us in any cap difficulty for what our projections are and what our vision of the team is,” Rutherford said.

The cap situation might force the Penguins to fill the back end of their depth chart with prospects graduating from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but that’s not unusual, the GM said.

“If you’re going to be successful in the cap world, you have to have some guys coming that are going to be at the lower end of the pay scale,” Rutherford said.

Steps forward

When Rutherford watched his team throughout much of November, he often wondered what he was looking at. Now that the team has stabilized with a 9-3-1 December, he sees a team that is imperfect but is making significant progress.

“We’re getting close to where we want to be,” Rutherford said. “I think the biggest thing right now is we’re gaining our team confidence, but to get that at 100 percent where we’re in games and we’re up by three or down by three or whatever the circumstances are, we’re comfortable that we’re going to win that game. We’re starting to get closer to that now.”

Conditioning stint

The Penguins sent defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a conditioning stint. Ruhwedel has slipped to eighth on the depth chart and hasn’t played since Nov. 19.

“We’re just concerned he hasn’t played games in about a month,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “They’ve got an advantageous schedule where they’ve got a bunch of games coming up, so we just thought we’d get him in some games.”

Injury report

Patric Hornqvist left practice early after taking an errant puck to the chin. Sullivan said he hadn’t checked with team medical personnel to make sure, but he believed Hornqvist was fine.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak practiced in a full-contact capacity and is close to returning from a concussion.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.