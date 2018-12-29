Penguins run winning streak to 5 with rout of Blues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ST. LOUIS — When Mike Sullivan played for his hometown Boston Bruins in 1997-98, his coach was Hall of Famer Pat Burns.

Two decades later, one of Burns’ pearls of wisdom has stuck with the Pittsburgh Penguins coach.

“God rest his soul, he always used to say a power play’s like a cat. You can’t train it,” Sullivan said with a grin.

On Saturday night, the Penguins’ power play was like a cat all right. It was like a tiger staring down a steak.

The Penguins went 4 for 4 on the power play for just the third time in franchise history, getting goals from Sidney Crosby, Juuso Riikola, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin on the man advantage to blitz the St. Louis Blues, 6-1.

Add another superb start for Matt Murray, who made 30 saves to improve to 5-0 since returning from a lower-body injury, and the Penguins have won five in a row for the first time this season.

“I know our guys are so capable,” Sullivan said. “They have the ability to be lethal when they’re on the same page and they execute and they do the little things.”

Burns’ quote was appropriate because the power play is such a fickle mistress — in all of hockey in general but with these Penguins in particular.

They have gone 6 for 7 in the past two games after going 0 for 5 the two games before that. Did they make major changes to their tactics or style of play during that stretch? Not really.

“People look at numbers,” Letang said. “Honestly, if you look at numbers you’ll never get a good pulse on it. You have to watch the game and pay attention to it. You can’t be just reading stats. I think we’re playing a lot better than our numbers indicate.”

The Penguins got their first power-play goal before the game was a minute old.

Alexander Steen high-sticked Bryan Rust nine seconds in, and Crosby scored on a bad-angle shot off a Patric Hornqvist feed 37 seconds later.

The next two successful power plays were part of a spree of three goals in five minutes in the second period that turned a 1-0 advantage into a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Riikola scored his first NHL goal on a slap shot from above the left hash marks off a feed from Tanner Pearson, and Hornqvist tipped in a Letang lob from the blue line.

Malkin capped the 4-for-4 night with a knee-drop snapper from the left circle in the third period.

“I don’t have a great explanation for you,” Crosby said when asked about the power play’s resurgence. “We haven’t had a ton of practice. We’ve just executed well. We’ve moved the puck.”

Four power-plays goals have a way of rendering everything else that happens in a game relatively meaningless. The Penguins didn’t have a great night getting pucks out of their own zone. They had to block 23 shots, which, while admirable, wasn’t necessarily part of the game plan.

Their mistakes didn’t prove costly largely because of Murray, who has stopped 165 of 172 shots during his five-game winning streak.

Memorably, he lunged to his left to get a glove on a backhand chance by Jaden Schwartz flying down the slot to keep it 1-0 in the first period.

“I’m just trying to get better as I go here and feel better and better and compete harder and harder,” Murray said. “I think everything’s going in the right direction.”

Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins while filling in on the top line for Rust, who left after the first period. After the game, Sullivan said Rust was being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.