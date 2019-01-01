An in-depth look at Matt Murray's turnaround for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When it comes to celebrating the new year, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray got a head start.

His New Year’s Day — the moment old acquaintances are forgotten and hope for a better future springs eternal — happened Dec. 15.

That’s when Murray returned from a monthlong absence because of a lower-body injury. Before the time off, he was 4-5-1 with an .877 save percentage. Since he returned, he’s 5-0-0 with a .959 save percentage.

It’s a turnaround that deserves further inspection. How did Murray go from one of the worst goalies in the NHL, statistically speaking, to one of the best in such a short period?

The simplest explanation would be Murray is healthy now and he wasn’t before, but he dismisses that as excuse-making.

“I feel good health-wise, for sure, but I don’t think it was hindering me,” Murray said. “I’m not going to make an excuse and say it was hindering me in any way. When it got to that point, that’s when I came out of the lineup. But I feel good right now. Moving in the right direction.”

The second simplest explanation would be the Penguins were playing a loose, ugly defensive game before Murray left the lineup, and they’ve tightened up considerably since.

A look at the numbers sends mixed signals in that regard.

The Penguins are giving up more shots now than they did earlier in the season. In Murray’s first 11 appearances, he faced 28.8 shots per game. In his last five starts, he’s facing 34.4.

Murray has no problem with that.

“It feels like they’re pretty much to the outside, for the most part,” Murray said. “I think you’d really have to sit down and look at a heat map, or whatever they’re called, to compare before and after. I really can’t say for sure. As long as they’re to the outside, the number of shots is not much of an indicator.”

The heat maps indicate Murray is facing fewer Grade-A scoring chances recently than he did earlier in the season.

In his first 11 starts, he faced 9.2 high-danger shots per game, stopping 71.3 percent of them. Opponents’ average shot distance was 34.4 feet, according to naturalstattrick.com.

In his last five starts, he has faced 8.0 high-danger shots per game, stopping 92.5 percent of them. Opponents’ average shot distance was 36.9 feet.

Number crunching aside, there’s another possible explanation for Murray’s turnaround that the goalie seems to buy into, at least to an extent.

He’s confident now. When he’s confident, he trusts his reads.

At the NHL level, all goalies are exceptional athletes. All have impeccable technique. What separates the best from the worst is the ability to anticipate plays and act accordingly.

That’s always been a strength of Murray’s game, and it is now, for sure.

“I can always make a pretty good read, but sometimes there’s bad bounces or guys fan on a shot or whatever,” Murray said. “In that case, the outcome is not going to match what you read it to be. A lot of it is trusting your reads, not worrying about what happens and letting the rest take care of itself. I know I’m a pretty smart hockey player, and I know how to read plays. I think the biggest thing is just trusting it. If a weird bounce happens, so be it.”

While it might not be particularly academic analysis, that last part plays a big role in Murray’s renaissance, too.

Pure chance. Sometimes a puck hits the post and bounces in, and sometimes it bounces out.

“You just give yourself the best chance to make every save,” Murray said. “You know you’re not going to make every save, but all you can do is put yourself in the best position to make every single save.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.