Sidney Crosby had a surprise for the guy who chirped him during Penguins-Rangers game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sidney Crosby and his Penguins had a pretty good night Wednesday in Madison Square Garden.

But beyond the 'W,' Crosby helped make another guy's night.

Twitter user "MG35," whose handle is @pickledotcom and identifies himself as a New York Rangers fan in his bio, said a fan sitting next to him during the game in New York was hitting Crosby with some "fantastic chirps."

Not that they affected Crosby, who pitched in with a goal and an assist in a 7-2 Penguins win on the day he was named an All-Star for the eighth time.

But being the good sport he is, Crosby got the heckler back.

With a signed stick.

@RickCarpiniello - funny story from last night's game. Guy sitting next to penalty box was lighting up Sid all game with some fantastic chirps. A trainer delivered this to him after the final buzzer. pic.twitter.com/4DZf9ZtlxF — MG35 (@pickledotcom) January 3, 2019

On the blade of the stick was a written message: "Good chirps take it easy on me next time!" Crosby signed the toe of the blade. MG35 in his Twitter post says a trainer delivered the stick to the heckler after the final horn.

One of the chirps apparently likened Crosby to Justin Bieber ... in a way.

Was sitting right near him. One of my favorites: "Sid, when Gatorade was looking for a spokesman, they wanted someone tough and they considered you but signed Justin Bieber instead." — James Whelan (@jamespwhelan7) January 3, 2019

Perhaps part of Crosby's understanding stems from the fact that the Rangers are Crosby's third-most abused team. His 83 points against them in his career in the regular-season are behind only his 113 against the New York Islanders and 94 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

And Crosby's gesture was making it hard on his lifelong haters.

Was sitting right near him. One of my favorites: "Sid, when Gatorade was looking for a spokesman, they wanted someone tough and they considered you but signed Justin Bieber instead." — James Whelan (@jamespwhelan7) January 3, 2019

Grown to like Crosby a lot over the years. Hated him, now respect his game and attitude in a big way. — OSD (@dsweeney247) January 3, 2019

As a life-long rangers fan - I learned to hate him. but i don't anymore. — MG35 (@pickledotcom) January 3, 2019