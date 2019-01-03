Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Sidney Crosby had a surprise for the guy who chirped him during Penguins-Rangers game

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, 10:27 a.m.
Sidney Crosby signed this stick and had a trainer pass it to a heckler after the Penguins' game against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
Twitter via @pickledotcom
Sidney Crosby signed this stick and had a trainer pass it to a heckler after the Penguins' game against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

Sidney Crosby and his Penguins had a pretty good night Wednesday in Madison Square Garden.

But beyond the 'W,' Crosby helped make another guy's night.

Twitter user "MG35," whose handle is @pickledotcom and identifies himself as a New York Rangers fan in his bio, said a fan sitting next to him during the game in New York was hitting Crosby with some "fantastic chirps."

Not that they affected Crosby, who pitched in with a goal and an assist in a 7-2 Penguins win on the day he was named an All-Star for the eighth time.

But being the good sport he is, Crosby got the heckler back.

With a signed stick.

On the blade of the stick was a written message: "Good chirps take it easy on me next time!" Crosby signed the toe of the blade. MG35 in his Twitter post says a trainer delivered the stick to the heckler after the final horn.

One of the chirps apparently likened Crosby to Justin Bieber ... in a way.

Perhaps part of Crosby's understanding stems from the fact that the Rangers are Crosby's third-most abused team. His 83 points against them in his career in the regular-season are behind only his 113 against the New York Islanders and 94 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

And Crosby's gesture was making it hard on his lifelong haters.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me