Chris Kunitz back in town with Blackhawks, part of an elite group of survivors

Chris Kunitz’s trip into Pittsburgh isn’t just another road game with the Chicago Blackhawks, his fifth team in 15 NHL seasons. It’s not even special because it’s the 990 th of his career.

This one is different because he’s back with the Penguins, at least as an opponent, where he earned three of his four Stanley Cup rings. During Sunday’s game, the Penguins will celebrate the 10 th anniversary of the team that won the 2009 Stanley Cup.

At the age of 39, Kunitz is one of seven prominent players on that Penguins team still in the league. It’s an elite group that includes Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang and Marc Andre-Fleury (Vegas), Brooks Orpik (Washington) and Jordan Staal (Carolina).

“It makes me feel old,” Letang said. “It’s crazy that 10 years have passed.”

“It seems like it’s flown by,” Kunitz said.

“It was nice to see some of the guys and catch up, sit down and visit with and see where everybody is at in life. There wasn’t any TVs or phones out. We all just enjoyed each other’s company. You never get a team together at the same time (for a reunion). Life takes over.”

In February of that season, the Penguins were in danger of missing the playoffs when general manager Ray Shero traded offensive defenseman Ryan Whitney to the Anaheim Ducks for Kunitz and 20-year-old prospect Eric Tangradi.

The team suddenly started winning, with Kunitz teaming with Crosby and scoring almost a point per game (seven goals, 11 assists in the last 20 regular-season games). In the playoffs, he scored only one goal, but assisted on 13 others in 24 games.

“Bill (Guerin) said it (Saturday) night,” Kunitz said. “That was one of the teams that laid the foundation for how well the Penguins organization has been run and the way they address every single season and expect to win the Stanley Cup.”

Kunitz said the Penguins are the team he will most identify with when he looks back on his career.

“You spent the most time there, for sure. Winning helps,” he said. “You spend 8 ½ years here, all your kids were born here. You made a lot of great friends outside of hockey.”

He said there’s no secret to why he’s still playing while so many of his teammates have retired.

“It’s just the enjoyment of playing. Having the chance to win every single year makes you a little bit younger,” he said. “Having the success and the playoff run makes you drive and want to be better. When you’ve been doing it for a few years, it makes it that much easier to come to the rink every day and enjoy what you’re doing.”

If this is his last NHL season, he said he won’t know it until it’s over. He’s recorded just two assists in 23 games for the Blackhawks, but coach Jeremy Colliton said Kunitz has provided leadership for younger players.

“He’s been around four Cups,” he said. “Even for us to have that guy who’s been through a lot and won a lot in the past, it’s never a bad thing to have him around.”

Kunitz said the game has changed over the past three years. “The youth, the skill,” he said. “It changes the way the game’s played at a different pace. You have to think the game a little different than maybe you did 10-15 years ago, but I think that happens with every generation that passes.”

Sullivan remembers

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, who was an assistant in Tampa 10 years ago, remembers watching the Stanley Cup Finals and coaching against the Penguins.

“I had so much respect for how good they were,” he said. “We all know how hard it is to win, regardless of how good your team is. That team should be proud of what they accomplished and the sacrifices they made to win that championship.”

Using his head

Zach Aston-Reese joked with linemate Matt Cullen that he might end up with a cauliflower ear after the puck caromed off Cullen’s ear and into the net Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Aston-Reese said the puck actually caught the fleshy part of Cullen’s ear, not the helmet.

“He kept rubbing it and then we got back to the bench and I said, 'Is your ear all right?’ And he said, 'Yeah, I thought it was bleeding.’

“He said it stung a little bit.”

Aston-Reese said he was a bit more fortunate when he scored a goal off a body part.

“I had a head-butt goal,” he said of the first goal of his sophomore year at Northeastern.

“We played at UMass-Lowell. It was power play and there was a scrum in front (of the net) and I got pushed in and it went right off the top of the helmet and went in,” he said. “Those ones feel good when you get a bounce like that.”

DeSmith’s turn

Sullivan, who said he wants to keep Casey DeSmith involved even through Matt Murray’s hot streak, will use DeSmith in goal Sunday night.

DeSmith has a 2.4 goals-against average in 25 games. He is 9-3-1 in his past three starts, including a 3-2 victory at the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 31.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.