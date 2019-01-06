Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Groovy! Penguins announce '70s Theme Night at PPG Paints Arena

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 2:51 p.m.
Get out your bell bottoms and your mood rings, the Pittsburgh Penguins are gettin' groovy.

The team announced Sunday it's making Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers a '70s Theme Night.

Oh yeah, baby!

The team posted on social media that it wants fans to show up in their best '70s-inspired attire at PPG Paints for the 7 p.m. puck drop.

The Penguins will have '70s-era team jerseys and arcade games — like Asteroids, Space Invaders, Breakout and Galaxian — on display in the Highmark Wall of Champions Hallway on the FedEx Level between sections 110 and 115.

Also on display will be period bikes from Bicycle Heaven, toys and other era memorabilia from Johnny Angel's Ginchy Stuff, and

Pittsburgh-based folk band November Blue will perform a variety of 1970s cover songs.

The team says Iceburgh, arena host Celina Pompeani, and the ice crew will be decked out in 1970s-era attire.

