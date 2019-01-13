Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Pens fall to Kings, hot Quick

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 1:45 a.m.
Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar, right, watches the puck, in front of Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Quick stopped 38 shots to get his 301st win, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night, snapping the Penguins’ six-gme road winning streak.

Quick tied Mike Richter for fourth place in career wins by an American goalie, reaching the mark in his 577th game and matching the former Rangers goalie’s total in 666 games.

Jeff Carter had a goal and two assists and Anze Kopitar scored twice for the Kings, who had lost four of their past five.

Jake Guentzel scored short-handed and power-play goals and Casey DeSmith made 20 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the second time in their past 12 games.

The Kings took a 2-1 lead at 8:47 of the second period. Alex Iafallo was credited with his 10th goal after a centering pass by Carter struck him in the side and went in.

Kopitar made it 3-1 at with 3:55 left with a short-handed goal.

Brendan Leipsic pushed the lead to 4-1 at 49 seconds of the third.

Guentzel got his fifth goal in the back-to-back games against Anaheim and Los Angeles by scoring on the power play at 9:20.

Kopitar added an empty-netter with 47 seconds remaining.

The Penguins went in front 1-0 at 5:30 of the first when Guentzel backhanded in a rebound of Sidney Crosby’s shot to extend his point streak to six games.

Carter tied it at 1 at 10:58 after stealing the puck from defenseman Marcus Pettersson and beating DeSmith with a slap shot.

NOTES: Quick is 68 wins behind Tom Barrasso in third place. Ducks goalie Ryan Miller is tied with John Vanbiesbrouck for most wins by a U.S.-born goalie at 374. … Guentzel has seven goals and three assists during a six-game point streak. … Evgeni Malkin got his eighth assist during a six-game streak.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Visit San Jose on Tuesday.

Kings: Visit Minnesota on Tuesday.

