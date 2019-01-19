Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury savoring plentiful playing time as Penguins come to town

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, 6:03 a.m.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches a rebound during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches a rebound during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Updated 4 hours ago

Marc-Andre Fleury didn’t know what he had until it was gone.

Fleury came into Saturday night’s showdown between the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins as the NHL’s leader in minutes played with 2,494, almost 200 more than second-place John Gibson of Anaheim.

Fleury has started 42 of his team’s first 49 games and has been playing Vezina Trophy-caliber hockey, going 26-12-4 with a .911 save percentage and six shutouts.

In the middle of his career, a heavy workload was commonplace for Fleury. He made at least 60 starts in six of seven seasons between 2008-15.

Once Matt Murray emerged as a viable NHL starter, however, Fleury started a total of 80 games in his final two seasons in a Penguins uniform.

All things considered, he likes his current workload better.

“When you take things for granted and then they’re taken away from you, then you realize what you had,” Fleury said. “I’m just going to enjoy what I have right now, enjoy being on the ice with my teammates and playing some games.”

On Saturday night, Fleury is scheduled to make his third start against his former team.

He won the first, making 24 saves as the Golden Knights beat the Penguins, 2-1, on Dec. 14 last season in Las Vegas.

He lost the second, making 33 saves and giving up goals to Ryan Reaves, Ian Cole, Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel in a 5-4 Golden Knights loss at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 6.

The first time the teams met this season, Fleury didn’t play because he started in Washington the night before. With backup Malcolm Subban in net, the Penguins won 4-2 on Oct. 11 in Pittsburgh.

Fleury much prefers the role he’ll play in the second meeting Saturday night.

“I love to play. I love the game,” Fleury said. “I love to be out there, to try to help my teammates. It’s a lot more fun playing than sitting on the bench.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me