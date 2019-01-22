Former Penguins defenseman has Stanley Cup ring stolen
Updated 19 hours ago
According to his brother, former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Cameron Gaunce recently had his 2017 Stanley Cup ring stolen.
Brendan Gaunce, a forward in the Vancouver Canucks organization, sent out a tweet Tuesday morning noting that a safe containing the rings awarded to Cameron and his wife was stolen from their home.
1/2 Last night, my brother and sister in laws Stanley Cup rings were stolen. They were being kept in a safe, yet that didn't stop the culprits from taking the entire safe out of the house. They are clearly recognizable objects, so if anyone has any knowledge or see's any info... pic.twitter.com/KLoTFPMWC2— Brendan Gaunce (@BrendanGaunce16) January 22, 2019
Brendan asked anyone with information to notify the police or contact him via Twitter. His handle is @BrendanGaunce16. The tweet did not specify the location of the Gaunce home, but the brothers grew up in Markham, Ontario.
Cameron Gaunce, a depth defenseman, played 12 regular-season games with the Penguins in 2016-17, recording one goal and three assists. He now plays with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch in the Tampa Bay organization.