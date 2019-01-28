Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

NHL awards piling up for Penguins captain Sidney Crosby

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 12:30 p.m.
Sidney Crosby is congratulated by NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly after being named the Most Valuable Player of the NHL hockey All-Star Game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. The Metropolitan Division defeated the Central Division 10-5 in the final.
Updated 9 hours ago

The NHL gave Sidney Crosby another award on Monday afternoon.

He still hasn’t figured out what he’s going to do with the last one he got.

Crosby was named the NHL’s first star of the week Monday, beating out San Jose forward Joe Pavelski and Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk for the honor.

Two days prior, he won NHL All-Star Game MVP with a four-goal, four-assist performance in San Jose, earning a new Honda SUV in the process.

Close friends and family members of Crosby take note: He said he hasn’t figured out yet what he’s going to do with his new ride.

“I haven’t had time to think about it, to be honest,” Crosby said. “It’s been a pretty busy week or so. I’ll think about that later, but it was a good experience.”

One of the highlights of the all-star weekend was the blistering lap U.S. Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne during the fastest skater portion of the skills competition on Friday night.

Crosby said he wasn’t surprised by Coyne’s skating ability. He had seen her play when she was teammates with his sister Taylor at Northeastern.

“She can skate,” Crosby said. “It was great to see her flying around out there.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

