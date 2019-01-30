Penguins notebook: Derick Brassard out with upper-body injury

When Derick Brassard didn’t take the ice for pregame warm-ups on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team took the unusual step of announcing the reason for his absence — a day-to-day upper-body injury — via Twitter. It’s easy to understand why. According to multiple reports, general manager Jim Rutherford is scouring the trade market for an upgrade on Brassard in the third-line center spot.

Rutherford was at least somewhat complimentary of Brassard on his bi-weekly radio show Wednesday night on 105.9 FM.

“He hasn’t played as well as we expected and he’s capable, but at the same time, he doesn’t get much power-play time. He’s on the third line playing with different guys at different times,” Rutherford said. “He does have nine goals. He’s on pace for 15, 16 goals. That’s not all bad for a third-line center. Anytime he can score and get a little more confidence, you would think his game would get going a little bit more.”

Matt Cullen started the game in Brassard’s third-line spot between Tanner Pearson and Patric Hornqvist. Blueger centered Riley Sheahan and Garrett Wilson.

Schultz getting closer

Defenseman Justin Schultz, who has been out since Oct. 13, took one of the most important steps on the road to recovery from a broken leg, joining his teammates for morning skate, albeit in a red, no-contact jersey.

“The next step, obviously, will be the contact part of the practices,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to have some practices coming up over the next week and we’re hopeful that we can eventually get him to graduate into that step, and that’s the last step before he’s in the lineup.”