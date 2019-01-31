Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Justin Schultz nearing finish line on long road back from broken leg

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 4:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Justin Schultz looks to pass the puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Justin Schultz looks to pass the puck during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 3, 2018.

Updated 13 hours ago

The last time Justin Schultz played in a hockey game, the sock tanlines he had acquired in a summer spent on the golf course had yet to fade.

Schultz broke his leg Oct. 14 in Montreal. On Thursday, his road to recovery took another step forward as he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins for a regularly scheduled practice for the first time.

While Schultz wore a white jersey, indicating he hasn’t yet been cleared for contact, he was thrilled to be back on the ice with his teammates after three long, lonely months of rehab.

“That was the first real practice,” he said. “It wasn’t much, but it was good to get out there and do reactionary stuff, not just set drills, and test it out that way.”

Schultz knows the challenge that awaits him. He’ll be hopping onto a treadmill that’s already running at full speed.

“I’ve missed a long time. I think it’s the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without skating,” Schultz said. “Then you put in that this is the NHL and I’m coming back into a playoff race and everyone’s ramping it up now, it’s going to be difficult. But that’s why you put in all the work in practice and off the ice getting ready and do the best you can.”

The next step for Schultz is to be cleared for full-contact practice. The team has yet to announce a timetable.

“It’s not going to get better overnight. It’s a pretty serious injury,” Schultz said. “As long as there are no setbacks, then it’s all good.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me