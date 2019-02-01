Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins

Mike Sullivan: New Penguins Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann look like good fits

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 6:27 p.m.
Florida Panthers center Nick Bjugstad (27) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson (6) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Florida Panthers center Nick Bjugstad (27) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson (6) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Updated 1 hour ago

Mike Sullivan likes the youth and potential forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann bring to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup.

But something else prompted the Penguins on Friday to trade Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan and three draft choices to the Florida Panthers for Bjugstad, 26, and McCann, 22.

They appear to be a good fit, whether they’re playing center or wing.

“Two guys we think can fit into the lineup here and have the ability to play the type of game we like to play,” Sullivan said, “and can fill the roles we think we need help in.

“We think they’re going to make us a better team. We think we got two very good players.”

Bjugstad and McCann traveled from Miami late Friday afternoon and arrived at PPG Paints Arena minutes before the start of the game with the Ottawa Senators. Bjugstad centered the second line with Bryan Rust and Phil Kessell and McCann lined up between Tanner Pearson and Patric Hornqvist. Bjugstad assisted on Bryan Rust’s goal in the second period.

With Evgeni Malkin out with an upper body injury, any flight delays would have left the Penguins seriously short-handed.

Sullivan said he believes Bjugstad, 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, can record between 45 and 50 points in a season. He reached 49 last season and 43 in 2014-15.

“We think he has more upside,” Sullivan said. “He’s still young, brings more size to our team and a whole lot of skill.

“I think Jared McCann (6-1, 185) is another young player who can really skate, a good penalty killer who can help us become harder to play against.”

Both are right-handed, so that gives the team, which has an abundance of lefties, more balance.

“I’m not going to say that was our main focus,” Sullivan said. “We’re trying to get good players, first and foremost, and players that can complement the group we have.”

Meanwhile, Sullivan defended Brassard, who spent less than a year in Pittsburgh and never grew accustomed to his role as a third-line center.

“To Brass’ defense, he was asked to play a role that was different than he has played in his career,” Sullivan said. “He and I have had a lot of conversations over the past year or so on trying to help him establish his game in the role that we tried to cast him in. He’s a very good player, make no mistake. I think our expectations were so high of him because we value how good of a player he is. It’s not like he didn’t produce or help us win.

“You look at his goal production this year (nine), he’s on somewhere between a 17- or 18-goal pace playing a role that is not quite as large as what he’s played on some other teams when he was a top-two center iceman. Sometimes this happens for whatever reason.”

Sullivan said he spoke to Brassard after the trade was completed.

“I still have so much respect for Brass and the person and player that he is,” the coach said. “It’s unfortunate it didn’t work like we had all hoped.”

With Brassard gone, Teddy Blueger, who made his NHL debut Wednesday, will help on the penalty-kill unit, Sullivan said.

“We really like Teddy’s game. We know he can help us in that regard.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

