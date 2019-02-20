Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn State announces date for Blue-White game | TribLIVE.com
Penn State

Penn State announces date for Blue-White game

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 4:49 p.m
778174_web1_AP18329016576510
AP Photo | Chris Knight
Penn State head coach James Franklin, congratulates his players after a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Penn State won 38-3. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

About an hour ago

The annual Blue-White game at Penn State will be held at 3 p.m. April 13 at Beaver Stadium.

The game will air live on the Penn State Sports Network and GoPSUsports.com, and will be tape-delayed on Big Ten Network at 8 p.m.

This will be an interesting spring for the Nittany Lions. They are coming off a disappointing 9-4 season, 6-3 in the East Division following losses to Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan, and a loss to Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl.

The Nittany Lions will be searching for a new backfield with the graduation of quarterback Trace McSorley and the decision of running back Miles Sanders to leave for the NFL.

Also leaving for the NFL early were end Shareef Miller, offensive linemen Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern and defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

There are at least 16 players who have transferred since the loss to Kentucky and 11 others who put their name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Clairton grad Lamont Wade, a defensive back, announced he’ll stay after entering the transfer portal.

Former Florida State wide receiver Greg Campbell announced on an Instagram post he is transferring to Penn State for his final year.

Admission for the game is free and season ticket and season parking permit holders from the 2018 season received a white 2019 Blue-White Game parking permit with their 2018 season tickets and parking last summer.

Fans attending game that did not have 2018 season tickets and a season parking permit will be charged $20 for parking.

Car parking can be purchased for $20 in advance by visiting the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. beginning on March 1. In-person purchases can be made until 6 p.m. April 13. Parking on Blue-White Game day is cash only.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

