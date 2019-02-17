Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State Behrend’s Mark Patterson dominates AMCC swim meet | TribLIVE.com
District College

Penn State Behrend’s Mark Patterson dominates AMCC swim meet

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Sunday, February 17, 2019 3:25 p.m
763687_web1_SwimmingPool

This is what total domination in a swimming pool looks like.

Senior Mark Patterson was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Swimmer of the Year for the third straight time. But that was a mere formality.

What he did to earn the award is the impressive part.

The Norwin graduate won a fourth consecutive title in the 200-yard backstroke at the AMCC Championships in Erie. His NCAA ‘B” cut time of 1 minute, 49.74 seconds set a conference meet and pool record.

But that was only a drop in the bucket compared to his full body of work this weekend.

He broke four records on the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay — team, pool, meet and open – with a time of 46.28 seconds. Patterson also won his third straight title in the 500 freestyle (4:38.92), won the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.08, and contributed to victories in the 200, 500 and 800 free relays, and 400 medley relay.

Patterson also set four records leading off the 200 free with a time of 1:41.60.

The 800 relay broke pool, open and meet marks.

In addition, Patterson helped the Behrend men capture their 13th consecutive team title.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.