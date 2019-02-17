Penn State Behrend’s Mark Patterson dominates AMCC swim meet

This is what total domination in a swimming pool looks like.

Senior Mark Patterson was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Swimmer of the Year for the third straight time. But that was a mere formality.

What he did to earn the award is the impressive part.

The Norwin graduate won a fourth consecutive title in the 200-yard backstroke at the AMCC Championships in Erie. His NCAA ‘B” cut time of 1 minute, 49.74 seconds set a conference meet and pool record.

But that was only a drop in the bucket compared to his full body of work this weekend.

He broke four records on the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay — team, pool, meet and open – with a time of 46.28 seconds. Patterson also won his third straight title in the 500 freestyle (4:38.92), won the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.08, and contributed to victories in the 200, 500 and 800 free relays, and 400 medley relay.

Patterson also set four records leading off the 200 free with a time of 1:41.60.

The 800 relay broke pool, open and meet marks.

In addition, Patterson helped the Behrend men capture their 13th consecutive team title.

