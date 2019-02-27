Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn State

Penn State men roll to upset of No. 17 Maryland

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:06 p.m
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens tries to get past Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. during the first half Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in University Park.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State is trying to avoid a last-place finish in the Big Ten, but the Nittany Lions aren’t playing like a team that looks like it belongs there right now.

Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and Penn State had an easy time with No. 17 Maryland in a 78-61 win Wednesday night.

Myles Dread had 17 points, and Myreon Jones added 10 for the Nittany Lions (12-16, 5-12 Big Ten), who led for all but 51 seconds to win their third in a row and fourth of five.

“We knew we were talented,” Stevens said. “It’s just another level of toughness and focus that you have to dial in to win in this league.”

The Nittany Lions channeled both against the Terrapins (21-8, 12-6).

They took control in the first half with possibly their best 20 minutes of play since they won the NIT last season. Penn State forced eight turnovers, turned them into 12 points and took the lead for good with a 13-2 run that broke a 3-3 tie less than two minutes in.

Dread was 3 for 6 from beyond the arc in the half, and Josh Reaves and Myreon Jones added back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:36. John Harrar made a layup, drew a foul and hit his free throw to give Penn State a 42-20 lead at halftime.

“If you go back and watch us in November and December, and now you watch us, that’s growth,” coach Patrick Chambers said. “You want to be the best you can be by the end of the year, and we’re doing that.”

Anthony Cowan Jr. led Maryland (21-8, 12-6) with 15 points, and Aaron Wiggins chipped in 11.

“We weren’t very good from the beginning to the end tonight,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “I’m going to take all the blame for that. I don’t know what we did different, but we weren’t very good.”

Penn State led by 29 at one point in the second half.

