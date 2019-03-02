Penn State QB McSorley asked to work out with DBs at combine

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

INDIANAPOLIS – Trace McSorley played 40 games at quarterback over the past three seasons and left Penn State hoping to have a future in the NFL.

Some teams agree, but not at his traditional position.

McSorley was asked to participate in drills with defensive backs at the NFL Combine. According to several reports, McSorley respectfully declined.

The request was met with disbelief by one of McSorley’s former Nittany Lions teammates.

“So disrespectful,” said running back Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick of the New York Giants last year.

McSorley is 6-foot, 202 pounds, and his size has caused some talent evaluators to predict his NFL future is on the defensive side of the ball. In the 40-yard dash, McSorley ran it in 4.57 seconds, which was a faster time than some running backs.

McSorley also wasn’t the only draft prospect asked to work out at another position. Others included quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (tight end), runnig back Devin Singletary (wide receiver), wide receiver Hakeem Butler (tight end), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (linebacker) and defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones (linebacker).

At Penn State, McSorley set career records with 31 wins, 703 completions, 9,653 passing yards, 75 touchdown passes, 11,275 yards of total offense and 29 rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

