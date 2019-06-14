Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn-Trafford softball claims school’s first state title | TribLIVE.com
High School

Penn-Trafford softball claims school’s first state title

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft01-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford seniors hoist the state championship trophy after defeating Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A final Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft10-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford players celebrate after the final out in the PIAA Class 5A championship game June 14.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft14-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford head coach Denny Little his team with the state championship trophy after defeating Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A final Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft08-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Emma Armstrong drives in two runs with a double against Lampeter-Strasburg during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft04-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Emma Little scores past Lampeter-Strasburg catcher Camryn Byler during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft05-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford first baseman Emma Armstrong (21) celebrates with pitcher Mia Smith after the final out to defeat Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft07-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford players cheer in the dugout during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Lampeter-Strasburg Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft13-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford pitchers Morgan Hilty and Mia Smith (23) hug after defeating Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft16-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Brooke Cleland makes a running catch in center field against Lampeter-Strasburg during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft15-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penn-Trafford softball team celebrates with the state championship trophy after defeating Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A final Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft11-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford head coach Denny Little hugs pitcher Morgan Hilty, as he presents her with a gold medal after defeating Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft12-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford head coach Denny Little presents pitcher Morgan Hilty with her gold medal after defeating Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft09-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Emma Armstrong celebrates her two-run double against Lampeter-Strasburg during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft03-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Emma Armstrong is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a solo home run against Lampeter-Strasburg during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.
1293828_web1_GTR-PTLSsoft02-061519
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford starting pitcher Morgan Hilty hugs center fielder Brooke Cleland after defeating Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn-Trafford didn’t need any dramatic comebacks in the PIAA Class 5A softball championship game like it did in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The Warriors took an early lead and never gave it up in defeating defending champion Lampeter-Strasburg, 5-3, on Friday at Penn State’s Beard Field. It was the school’s first state title.

Penn-Trafford (23-2) became the fifth school in Westmoreland County to win a state softball title. They join four-time winner Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Yough and Valley.

“It went according to script,” Penn-Trafford coach Denny Little said. “Morgan (Hilty) did her job, and then Mia (Smith) shut them down. Our hitters outhit theirs.

“They were a lot like us. Their coach (Gene Charles) told me that’s the first time they were held under 10 hits all season.”

Penn-Trafford collected nine hits, and Lampeter-Strasburg had eight.

Senior first baseman Emma Armstrong gave Penn-Trafford the early 2-0 lead when she doubled in two runs in the third inning. The Warriors never trailed.

Lampeter-Strasburg (28-2) got a run back in the bottom of the third and loaded the bases with two outs. But P-T senior catcher Carlee Lamacz quieted the threat when she picked a runner off first base to end the inning.

“It works almost every time,” Lamacz said. “The runner never knows it’s coming. I saw the baserunner take a big lead, and I knew it was going to work. This a dream come true winning the title my senior season.”

Lamacz’s defensive play wasn’t the only big play the Warriors defense made. Sophomore right fielder Emma Little hauled in a long drive with two on in the fifth, and junior third baseman Jess Lichota snagged a line drive to open the seventh.

Penn-Trafford increased its lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning when Little tripled off the right-field fence, Allie Prady walked and both scored on a bunt by Hilty. Prady scored on a throwing error on the play.

Lampeter-Strasburg got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth on Tayrn Hostetter’s single. Armstrong then made it 5-3 with a long home run, her eighth, over the center-field fence.

“I was just going up to the plate looking to do my job,” Armstrong said. “I was happy with the outcome. I knew it was gone when I hit it.

“Winning the state is everything I could dream of and even more. I’m really proud of this group of girls. Getting on top early kept the momentum on our side.”

In the bottom of the fifth, Hilty allowed two hits before recording an out, which prompted coach Little to go to freshman Smith.

There was a tense moment when Gabby Drumm launched a deep fly to right, but Emma Little tracked it down at the warning track.

“My only worry was, was it deep enough to go out,” Denny Little said. “When I saw Emma have a bead on it, I knew she had it.”

Emma Little said: “I told myself to tuck the glove and run. I knew I had it, and I wasn’t worried by running into the wall.”

Smith, who said she was a nervous wreck, retired the final eight batters to record the save.

“When that girl hit the ball I was nervous,” Smith said. “But I knew Emma was going to get it. She’s a very good outfielder.”

Armstrong drove in three runs with a double and home run. Little hit a triple and single, and Prady had two hits. Summer Peters had three singles for Lampeter-Strasburg.

During Penn-Trafford’s run, the Warriors defeated teams — Lampeter-Strasburg and Donegal — that had won the previous two PIAA Class 5A titles. P-T lost to Connellsville in the WPIAL semifinals.

“When I took the coaching job in 2017, I believed we could be here,” Denny Little said. “I believed we could have won it three years ago, we just had to get past that first obstacle. I truly believe in these kids.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | High School
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.