Pirates sign right-hander Rookie Davis to minor-league deal | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Pirates sign right-hander Rookie Davis to minor-league deal

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Monday, February 18, 2019 2:32 p.m
767413_web1_AP_17264365686626
AP
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rookie Davis throws against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Cincinnati.

About an hour ago

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Rookie Davis on Monday to a minor-league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder Davis was selected in the 14th round of the 2011 MLB draft by the New York Yankees and traded to the Cincinnati Reds in the Aroldis Chapman dealt in December 2015.

He made his major-league debut in 2017, going 1-3 with an 8.63 ERA and 2.17 WHIP. The 25-year-old Davis faced the Pirates twice, getting a no-decision after pitching four innings in a 6-2 victory on April 11 and earning the victory after throwing five scoreless innings with four hits, three walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter in a 7-2 victory on May 3.

Davis pitched only 26 1/3 innings last season across three levels of the minors while recovering from hip surgery.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Sports | Pirates
