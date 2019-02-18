Pirates sign right-hander Rookie Davis to minor-league deal
About an hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Rookie Davis on Monday to a minor-league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder Davis was selected in the 14th round of the 2011 MLB draft by the New York Yankees and traded to the Cincinnati Reds in the Aroldis Chapman dealt in December 2015.
He made his major-league debut in 2017, going 1-3 with an 8.63 ERA and 2.17 WHIP. The 25-year-old Davis faced the Pirates twice, getting a no-decision after pitching four innings in a 6-2 victory on April 11 and earning the victory after throwing five scoreless innings with four hits, three walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter in a 7-2 victory on May 3.
Davis pitched only 26 1/3 innings last season across three levels of the minors while recovering from hip surgery.
Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.
Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .