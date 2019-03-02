Pirates’ bats lead way to Grapefruit League win over Yankees

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ bats broke out with their best performance of spring training Saturday.

Behind a spring-best 14 hits, including seven doubles, and a five-run fourth inning, the Pirates posted an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees in a Grapefruit League game at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Corey Dickerson led the offensive attack with a double, triple and two RBIs, while catcher Steven Baron added two hits and one of the Pirates’ five stolen bases. Ke’Bryan Hayes added a double and stolen base, while Kevin Kramer went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Felipe Vázquez earned the win in relief, pitching a scoreless fourth inning with two strikeouts. Keone Kela pitched for the first time this spring, striking out two of the four batters he faced in a scoreless fifth inning. Richard Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh.

Jordan Lyles started, yielding three runs — all earned — on seven hits in three innings of work, walking two and striking out one. Dovydas Neverauskas gave up three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings, striking out two.

The Pirates (4-4-1) will host the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at 412-388-5830, dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter .