Pirates beat Yankees but lose Lonnie Chisenhall to ‘lower extremity tightness’

Both Corey Dickerson and Steven Baron went 2-for-3 with a two RBIs, as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Yankees, 8-7, Saturday afternoon at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

But the bigger story was what the Pirates lost.

Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall, signed to start while Gregory Polanco recovers from shoulder surgery, left the game with what the Pirates described as “general lower extremity tightness.” Chisenhall played in only 29 games last season with the Cleveland Indians because of calf issues.

Jordan Lyles, one of a handful of pitchers fighting for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, allowed seven hits and three runs in three innings for the Pirates.

The Pirates play the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at LECOM Park. Mitch Keller, their top prospect, is schedule to start against right-hander Ryne Stanek. Clay Holmes, Kyle Crick, Aaron Slegers, Geoff Hartlieb and Luis Escobar are also expected to pitch for the Pirates. Joe Musgrove will throw two innings in a simulated game at Pirate City.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .