Pirates claim reliever Jake Barrett off waivers from Giants | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Pirates claim reliever Jake Barrett off waivers from Giants

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, March 1, 2019 2:26 p.m

41 minutes ago

The Pirates added competition to their bullpen by claiming right-handed reliever Jake Barrett off waivers Friday from the San Francisco Giants.

Barrett, 27, was 2-4, with a 4.05 ERA and four saves in 103 appearances with Arizona from 2016-18. The Giants acquired him from the Diamondbacks on Feb. 5 for cash considerations.

To make room for Barrett on the 40-man roster, the Pirates placed pitcher Chad Kuhl on the 60-day injured list. Kuhl is rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the entire season.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Sports | Pirates
