Pirates get opposite pitching performances in split-squad games against Phillies, Blue Jays

In split-squad action, the Pittsburgh Pirates got a pair of polar-opposite performances Friday from pitchers competing for the fifth spot in the starting rotation.

In his debut for the Pirates, right-hander Rookie Davis struck out three batters and walked one while throwing two hitless and scoreless innings in a 1-1 tie with the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin. Pirates right fielder Patrick Kivlehan scored in the sixth inning on a throwing error by shortstop Richard Urena for a 1-0 lead, but Logan Warmoth hit a pinch-hit home run off Eduardo Vera in the eighth.

Right-hander Nick Kingham was rocked for six hits and five runs in a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, surrending a three-run homer to Adam Haseley and a solo shot by J.T. Realmuto in the second inning. The Pirates added a two-run home run from catcher Jacob Stallings in the fifth and a solo shot by first baseman Jerrick Suiter in the ninth. Rightfielder Lonnie Chisenhall went 1 for 2 with a walk, and has hit safely in his first three games. Centerfielder J.B. Shuck doubled, and has hit safely in three of four games.

The Pirates play the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at LECOM Park in Bradenton. Jordan Lyles is scheduled to start for the Pirates, with Felipe Vazquez, Keone Kela, Francisco Liriano, Kyle Crick, Richard Rodriguez and Dario Agrazal expecetd to make appearances.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .